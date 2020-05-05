COZEN O'CONNOR: Accessing the $2 Trillion Fund for COVID-19 and Regulatory Considerations for Educational Institutions

Cozen O'Connor recently issued the following announcement.

Location:

Webinar

Date & Time

Start Date: 05/07/2020

Start Time: 11:00 am

End Time: 12:30 pm Eastern

Margolis Healy and Cozen O’Connor are proud to partner with Witt O’Brien’s to bring this 90 minute webinar designed to help institutions navigate federal funding streams and prepare for federal reimbursement under the CARES Act.

The webinar will highlight steps educational institutions should take for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other funding stream reimbursements.

Featured topics:

Key deadlines

Documentation

Reimbursable costs

In addition, you will hear from Steven Healy, CEO of Margolis Healy and Gina Maisto-Smith, Chair of Cozen O’Connor Institutional Response Group, who will present a survey of other key compliance requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss systems, documentation and protocols.

