COZEN O'CONNOR: Accessing the $2 Trillion Fund for COVID-19 and Regulatory Considerations for Educational Institutions

Cozen O'Connor recently issued the following announcement.
Location:
Webinar
Date & Time
Start Date: 05/07/2020
Start Time: 11:00 am
End Time: 12:30 pm Eastern
Margolis Healy and Cozen O’Connor are proud to partner with Witt O’Brien’s to bring this 90 minute webinar designed to help institutions navigate federal funding streams and prepare for federal reimbursement under the CARES Act.
The webinar will highlight steps educational institutions should take for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other funding stream reimbursements.
Featured topics:
Key deadlines
Documentation
Reimbursable costs
In addition, you will hear from Steven Healy, CEO of Margolis Healy and Gina Maisto-Smith, Chair of Cozen O’Connor Institutional Response Group, who will present a survey of other key compliance requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss systems, documentation and protocols.
Original source can be found here.