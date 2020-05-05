PEPPER HAMILTON LLP: Advocacy and Client Advice in the Age of Covid-19

Pepper Hamilton LLP recently issued the following announcement.

The landscape of civil litigation practice changed over the course of a few weeks, as law firms moved most of their practices to the remote home offices of their attorneys and staff, and as courts in Massachusetts and across the country delayed jury trials and most in-person court appearances in civil actions. While government shutdowns have caused some disruption to litigation schedules in the past, the scope of court closures and the monumental shift to remote working during the COVID-19 crisis has altered virtually every aspect of our practices.

This program focuses on the nuts and bolts of some of these changes, and discusses how the crisis may—and should—affect both advocacy and client advice. At least, that is, until we get back to "normal."





Maia H. Harris, a partner in the Intellectual Property Department of Pepper Hamilton, will be speaking on the 12:25–12:50 PM panel on "Advocacy and Client Advice in the Age of COVID-19."

Topics include:

What Is Urgent?

How to Protect Your Client's Interests When You Can't Get into Court Now

How Professional Responsibility and Extralegal Factors May—and Should—Affect Strategy and Client Advice

When: 5/05/2020

12:00-1:00 PM (ET) | 9:00-10:00 AM (PT)

