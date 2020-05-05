Madison - St. Clair Record

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

PEPPER HAMILTON LLP: Allocating Operating Expenses in Commercial Real Estate Leases: Negotiating Strategies for Landlords and Tenants

By Press release submission | May 5, 2020

Pepper Hamilton LLP recently issued the following announcement on.

This CLE webinar will discuss net and gross real estate lease structures and the allocation of operating expenses for a lease agreement. The program will discuss negotiation from the perspectives of both landlords and tenants on defining operating expenses, pass-throughs and exclusions, and other lease provisions impacting costs such as gross-up and expense cap provisions.

Key topics include:

Structuring gross-up provisions to protect both landlord and tenant

Considerations for drafting a cap on operating costs

Reasonable audit rights for operating expenses.

When: 5/06/2020

1:00-2:30 PM (ET) | 10:00-11:30 AM (PT)

Original source can be found here.

Want to get notified whenever we write about Pepper Hamilton LLP ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Pepper Hamilton LLP, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Pepper Hamilton LLP