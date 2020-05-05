PEPPER HAMILTON LLP: Allocating Operating Expenses in Commercial Real Estate Leases: Negotiating Strategies for Landlords and Tenants

Pepper Hamilton LLP recently issued the following announcement on.

This CLE webinar will discuss net and gross real estate lease structures and the allocation of operating expenses for a lease agreement. The program will discuss negotiation from the perspectives of both landlords and tenants on defining operating expenses, pass-throughs and exclusions, and other lease provisions impacting costs such as gross-up and expense cap provisions.

Key topics include:

Structuring gross-up provisions to protect both landlord and tenant

Considerations for drafting a cap on operating costs

Reasonable audit rights for operating expenses.

When: 5/06/2020

1:00-2:30 PM (ET) | 10:00-11:30 AM (PT)

Original source can be found here.