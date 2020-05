Madison County real estate Mar. 23-27

MARCH 23

ALTON

$77,500 - 1305 MILTON RD - JACK E WILCOX TO CHRISTOPHER DESHERLIA





$14,500 - 983 RILEY AVE - GROWTH DEVELOPMENTS LLC TO KAREN PORTER

$47,000 - 1000 DOUGLAS ST - SEAN M MCGOVERN TO JIMMY W BIVENS

$25,000 - 2216 LOCUST AVE - HILDA HOLMAN EVERAGE TO RICHARD HOLMAN JR

$138,500 - 4711 STOREYLAND DR - JEROME L WADE TO BRANDON MICHAEL MANN

$38,500 - 1024 WALLACE ST - LUIS MIGUEL FLORES RAMIREZ TO SUNNY KAMAL

COLLINSVILLE

$157,000 - 1018 NOTTING HILL CT - ADAM D HUGHES TO TIMOTHY J TOLLIVER, SR

$75,000 - 106 KENWOOD LN - BEST HOMETOWN BANK TO LUIS A DEAVILA JAIMES

$57,500 - 37 SAINT ROSE DR - HAYLEE JOAN DERVALIS AND HAYDEN LEWIS DERVALIS TO DANIEL E DERVALIS JR

$120,000 - 3464 FAIRMONT AVE - CARL E HACKNEY, TRUSTEE OF THE SUN ENTERPRISES PROPERTIES TRUST TO OMAR PEREZ HERRERA AND KASANDRA PEREZ

EAST ALTON

$135,000 - 810 VALLEY DR- MARCUS A AND LAURA A WAGNER TO GARY G WILSON III AND SARAH E WILSON

EDWARDSVILLE

$155,500 - 7014 PRAIRIETOWN RD - SHAWN P MCBRIDE TO GREGORY J PALMER

$665,000 - BUCHTA RD - MARK G HANSEN TO GRANDVIEW FARM LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

$32,000 - 801 SHERMAN AVE - KELLY KUHN-MATLOCK TO BIG 3 REALTY LLC

GLEN CARBON

$164,900 - 54 BRENDA ST - ED KARPOWICZ TO NATHAN WRIGHT

$416,500 - 204 FOUNTAIN DR - SPENCER HOMES LLC TO JOSEPH PERRY BOYLE III AND SUSAN KAY BOYLE, TRUSTEES OF THE BOYLE LIVING TRUST

GODFREY

$162,500 - 1404 PARIS DR - MARY L NIELSEN, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE NIELSEN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST TO BRITTANY N WERTS

$290,000 - 1803 PERIWINKLE LN - NICHOLAS R WERTS TO DAVID L KNOCHE

GRANITE CITY

$15,000 - 4521 WALTER AVE - P&N PROPERTIES INC TO GERARDO GARCIA MENDEZ

$15,000 - 2706 MADISON AVE - P&N PROPERTIES INC TO GERARDO GARCIA MENDEZ

$10,000 - 2425 EDWARDS ST - P&N PROPERTIES INC TO GERARDO GARCIA MENDEZ

$17,500 - 1753 CHESTNUT ST - CASH FOR HOUSES LLC TO TPS-MO LLC

$500 - 2620 MEADOWLANE DR - TAYLOR FAMILY ENTERPRISES LLC TO DUANE S BIRKS

HIGHLAND

$295,900 - 45 GLORY DR - RONALD ZBINDEN TO LAWRENCE J AND KATHY R MROCZKOWSKI

$155,500 - 1305 LAUREL ST - THE VALENTINE H BELLM REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST AND THE FERN E BELLM REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO RONALD A ZBINDEN

$33,000 - 13926 TRESTLE RD - ARMANDO M ALMEIDA AND FERNANDO P MARTINS TO BRIAN T AND HEATHER N DRAZEN

MORO

$128,000 - 605 TRUMAN ST - MICHAEL ROSS AND KELLY KIRKPATRICK TO SUSAN L AKERS

TROY

$45,000 - 212 STONEBRIAR DR - STONEBRIAR HOLDINGS LLC TO STONEBRIAR HOMES LLC

$45,000 - 305 STONEBRIAR DR - STONEBRIAR HOLDINGS LLC TO STONEBRIAR HOMES LLC

$200,000 - 16 SEQUOIA DR - ERIC A ECHOLS TO JACQULYN NAGEL

$268,000 - 300 AMBROSE DR - TROY REMINGTON PROPERTIES LLC TO JOSEPH BURGESS

WOOD RIVER

$106,000 - 456 N 1ST ST - SHELBY SPICKERMAN TO CHRISTOPHER HOLTMAN

MARCH 24

ALTON

$89,000 - 626 ROZIER ST - DEAN SCHMITT AND SHARON KNIGHT TO RANDALL J KUTCHMA

$187,000 - 527 E 8TH ST - LONNIE G HARMON AND KIMBERLY VINCENZA HARMON TO AMANDA N DE AGUERO

$142,000 - 1516 SEILER RD - TERRY AND JASON BRISTOW TO MATTHEW V CAIN

$100,000 - 900 W 9TH ST - ALAN D KINCADE TO 9TH STREET PROPERTIES LLC

$3,000 - 700 E 6TH ST - SABRINA BAKER AND BRIAN HARTING, CO-EXECUTORS OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF MARK M HARTING, DECEASED TO EDWARD J KREITNER JR DECLARATION OF TRUST

$99,000 - 2934 FOREST DR - CHRISTINE M MARTIN TO EUGENE H ZWEIFEL

BETHALTO

$262,000 - 30 EBBETH FIELD DR - RICHARD D VANCIL TO MARCUS A AND LAURA A WAGNER

$135,000 - 514 MONTANA ST - SHANNON FARRELL TO DEBRA D STANLEY

COLLINSVILLE

$175,900 - 91 LOU ROSA - KEITH M AND JENNIFER GRESSLER TO TOMMY R MILLER III AND MEGGI J MILLER

$200,000 - N KEEBLER AVE - ARTHUR L JOHNSON AND CAROLYN LIVING JOHNSON REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO HOMETOWN FAMILY PROPERTIES INC

$159,900 - 406 CYPRESS CREEK RD - KEVIN L BEEKER TO YUDELLA L MOSI

EAST ALTON

$92,500 - 607 BROCKWOOD DR - HANNAH SETTLE F/K/A HANNAH BALLARD AND LUKE PRESTON WALKER SETTLE AND TODD BALLARD AND LAURA BALLARD TO ROBERT G AND BECKY A BRANDES

$56,000 - 217 TOMLINSON ST - NR DEED LLC TO ANTHONY E GILKEY

$100 - 744 E WOODLAND DR - PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES LLC TO HUD

EDWARDSVILLE

$5,000 - NEALLY LN - VICTOR NEAL LORUSO AND CHERYL M GOODALL-LORUSO TO BRUCE AND KATHY LONG

$115,000 - NEALLY LN - BRUCE AND KATHY LONG TO DAVID S AND AMY L HARPER

$90,001 - 518 RANDLE ST - LORI J HAMILTON, INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH A HAMILTON, DECEASED TO MILBURN KURT GARDNER AND LEIGH ANN GARDNER

$135,000 - 602 HANCOCK ST - KENNY GARCIA TO DIANE M VILLHARD REVOCABLE TRUST

$90,000 - 5543 N STATE ROUTE 159 - STEVEN L VIETH TO THREE DOORS PROPERTIES LLC

GLEN CARBON

$337,000 - 146 SMOLA WOODS CT - LERCH HOMES INC TO BRANDON SCHNEIDER

$130,000 - 176 OLD GLEN CROSSING RD - DAVID WAYNE SMITH AND RANDY DEAN SMITH AND CHARLES E SMITH III TO JAMES TALLEY

$206,600 - 23 JASON DR - JOHN C GRAY TO STEVEN PHILLIPS

$165,000 - 2 CAROLYN ST - FRANCIS X GREMAUD II TO JOSEPH J KOVARIK

$122,000 - 12 A COUGAR DR - GARRETT D FLEMING TO APOSTOLOS GRIVAS

GODFREY

$123,900 - 5910 DOGWOOD LN - FRANK H BOCK III AND JILL A BOCK TO DAVID J LAIRD

GRANITE CITY

$140,000 - 5133 STACEY DR - KENNETH A LEEDS AND TONI LEEDS F/K/A TONI HAGSTON TO JOHN A BOYD III AND ROSEMARY A BOYD

$65,000 - 1721 MORO AVE - TERESA L ROSE TO ERIC BLANKENBEKER

$70,000 - 3222 COLGATE PL - CAROL M MCCOY TO ERIK MCCOY

$178,000 - 340 RATZ DR - JESS E FINCK TO NATHANIEL BRIMM

$84,900 - 19 BRADLEY ST - KEVIN KINGLSEY TO JOHN CHRUSCIEL AND ANDREA L GIESEKING

HIGHLAND

$16,000 - 705 12TH ST - LINDA M MCKINLEY TO FELDMANN HOMES INC

MARYVILLE

$235,000 - 2608 FIELDSTONE DR - DEBORAH J PEEL TO STACI ANN MCTAGUE

MORO

$222,500 - 8111 N STATE ROUTE 159 - CYNTHIA HICKMAN, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF LINDA J FIORE, DECEASED TO BENJAMIN DAVID HANKINSON JR

TROY

$208,000 - 98 SUGARMILL RD - TIMOTHY D AND LISA M HALL TO KATHLEEN M MARKS

$89,500 - 2335 STAUNTON RD - JEROME AND KIMBERLY LAGER TO TODD M AND SHERI Z KLUCKER

$125,000 - 312 WICKLIFFE ST - KERRI AND KATHY SHELLENBERG, SURVIVING JOINT TENANTS OF JOSEPH T SHELLENBERG AND JOAN SHELLENBERG, DECEASED TO STEPHANIE AND BRIAN LEFFERT

WOOD RIVER

$71,000 - 567 10TH ST - RANDI L COURTNEY TO AUSTIN Z MOORE

$38,900 - 141 E JENNINGS AVE - SUZANNE R LITTLE, INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF BRADLEY S WATTS, DECEASED TO KENNETH OUTHOUSE

$75,000 - 727 E FERGUSON AVE - WILLIAM PETERMAN TO BRANDON C FREEMAN

WORDEN

$80,000 - 7521 SHERRY CREEK RD - JASON A KRYSTAL MOLLETT TO MITCHELL R AND KASEY M DOWDY

$235,000 - 1952 BRIGANTINE CIR - SCOTT A MANVILLE TO NATHAN E LADSON

MARCH 25

ALTON

$34,000 - 5024 TERRY DR - FANNIE MAE TO HOMES BY KELLER LLC

$41,000 - 2930 GLENWOOD AVE - MARC IRVIN AND CINDY A GRIFFIN CAULEY TO SARA M RUHL

$170,000 - 4809 SNOW WHITE TERRACE - NANCY DURHAM TO JENNIFER J OWENS

BETHALTO

$51,000 - 326 LEE ST - RANDALL F HOLBROOK TO MATTHEW NEWTON

$178,900 - 224 SAGE CREEK DR - SAGE CREEK DEVELOPMENT LLC TO SARAH E CANNEDY

COLLINSVILLE

$53,500 - 1001 LESTER AVE - HUD TO DERRICK COX

$365,000 - 7506 W KIRSCH RD - RICARDO SANCHEZ TO MICHAEL GRALEWSKI

EAST ALTON

$149,500 - 111 E AIRWOOD DR - ROBERT M SCHIBER TO RYAN BARR

EDWARDSVILLE

$228,000 - 422 W 4TH ST - CHRISTINA DANIELLE WILKINSON F/K/A CHRISTINA DANIELLE WEIS AND MARC WILKINSON TO RYAN E PAULSMEYER

$550,000 - 8656 GOSHEN RD - ROBERT AND KATHEY VERBECK TO BLACKHORN GROUP LLC

$385,000 - 12 JENN LAUR DR - MICHAEL S AND NOVELLA MUTZ TO TYLER J AND THEA L GOEBEL

GLEN CARBON

$175,000 - 62 LUCINDA DR - MARK ANTHONY FORD TO JUSTIN ANTHONY GOECKNER

GRANITE CITY

$104,000 - 2559 DELMAR AVE - DANIELLE M RIMKUS TO SARAH PENROD AND JOSEPH R JAKUL III

TROY

$51,290 - 565 EISENHOWER BLVD - VICKSBURG DEVELOPMENT INC TO C A JONES INC

$47,000 - 132 N TIMBER TERRACE - OSBORN DEVELOPMENT LLC TO LINDOW CONTRACTING INC

$47,000 - 136 N TIMBER TERRACE - OSBORN DEVELOPMENT LLC TO LINDOW CONTRACTING INC

WOOD RIVER

$16,000 - 23 S 43RD ST - TIMOTHY AND ROBERT AND RANDY ROGERS, HEIRS OF LARRY E ROGERS, DECEASED TO MICHAEL C NAPP

$85,000 - 670 GROVE AVE - DENNIS AND BARBARA BOGER TO DAVID A AND JENNIFER E MURRAY

WORDEN

$16,000 - 10304 BRANDT RD - MARY F GORENZ TO NELS P AND JENNIFER A OSTROM

MARCH 26

ALTON

$18,000 - 624 E 4TH ST - THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, SUCCESSOR BY INTEREST TO THE BANK OF NEW YORK NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE CIT MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-1 ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-1 TO JOSHUA CADENBACH

$56,500 - 3815 OSCAR AVE - SHIRLEY E TAYLOR, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF ROBERT J TAYLOR TO MARANDA YOUNG

$77,000 - 3709 CORONADO DR - MICHAEL BOOTMAN TO BENJAMIN HARRISON

$75,000 - 2508 VIRDEN ST - GLENDA LEE HEFLIN TO KATHRYN R CANALE

$66,000 - 107 E ELM ST - ELIZABETH A BUCK TO BRYCE K MAPLES AND DEANNE M MAPLES, TRUSTEES OF THE DOUBLE EAGLE FAMILY TRUST

BETHALTO

$240,000 - 914 CIRCLE DR - WILLIAM G AND JEANNIE A WEDDING TO MAX AND BETTY NORRIS AND SHANNAN NORRIS

$158,900 - 55 PARKSIDE DR - MAX R AND BETTY L NORRIS TO ARLENE L TUTT

EAST ALTON

$129,900 - 97 ROSEWOOD LN - BARBARA A DARNELL F/K/A BARBARA A BROCKMAN AND MICHAEL R DARNELL TO TAGGERT MYHRE AND MADELINE SPICKARD-MYHRE

EDWARDSVILLE

$260,000 - STANFORD PL - TRI-VISION LLC TO VICTOR KREUITER

$229,000 - 1605 DUKE ST - RICHARD AND TRACY WETZEL TO MICHELLE L MCBRIDE AND KENNETH K GARCIA

$18,600 - 7558 LAKE JAMES DR - THOMAS J PIATCHEK, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE PATSY ANN SCHWARTZ JACKSON TRUST TO KEITH C CHANDLER

$18,600 - 7550 LAKE JAMES DR - THOMAS J PIATCHEK, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE PATSY ANN SCHWARTZ JACKSON TRUST TO KEITH C CHANDLER

$18,600 - 7542 LAKE JAMES DR - THOMAS J PIATCHEK, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE PATSY ANN SCHWARTZ JACKSON TRUST TO KEITH C CHANDLER

GLEN CARBON

$179,500 - 212 LAKE HILLCREST DR - KENNETH C REA II AND LAURIE B REA TO LEWIS PANDY

GODFREY

$287,982 - CELESTA ST - THE JUN COMPANY LLC TO DAN BOLIN AND VICKY BOLIN

GRANITE CITY

$45,000 - 1745 POPLAR ST - STEVE BOLLING, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF E MARLENE BOLLING, DECEASED TO JESSICA M BOLLING

$19,250 - 1301 EDWARDSVILLE RD - JUDY L COLBERT, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE UNDER THE EULA J MCKEE AND RAYMOND J MCKEE DECLARATION OF TRUST TO JOHN HENRY WATSON

$1,000 - STATE ROUTE 162 - RONALD AND RANDALL RAPP TO DENNIS C AND JUDITH A LINKEMAN

$234,500 - 156 EMERALD WAY WEST - MICHAEL D AND DIANA THOMAS TO JILL RELLEKE

HAMEL

$300,000- 213 RANCHERO DR - HONI PROPERTIES INC TO CALEB HARTWIG

$365,000 - 402 N OLD ST LOUIS ROUTE 66 - HAMEL RT 66 LLC TO DAVID P STEINMANN

MADISON

$39,000 - 803 & 805 GRAND AVE - HELEN SUDEK TO JUDITH A SMITTICK

MORO

$160,000 - 557 PHEASANT LN - BRADLEY R BUTLER TO KYLE DAVID AND BETHANY ELAINE SLEIK

TROY

$179,000 - 430 REID AVE - KEVIN B SNIDER TO ANDREA M WEST

WOOD RIVER

$32,000 - 532 N 1ST ST - MARILYN JACO AND GLEN KELLEY AND PATRICIA GATES AND KAREN HERRIN TO ERIC CARTER

MARCH 27

ALTON

$77,000 - 2330 EDWARDS ST - DANIEL WHITESIDE, TRUSTEE OF THE DIANE M BOULDS SPECIAL NEEDS TRUST TO MADELINE O'REILLY

$80,000 -609 W DELMAR AVE - TEMPLE ISRAEL OF GODFREY, ILLINOIS TO TIMOTHY COWAN

BETHALTO

$30,000 - 201 VIRGINIA ST - DARIN L WILSON TO DARRIN SINGLETON

$38,900 - 8080 LOST BRIDGE RD - CHARLES F PELAN TO JACOB CARLSON

EAST ALTON

$15,00 - 233 OHIO ST - THOMAS V DAVIS TO TOPP DOGG LLC

EDWARDSVILLE

$229,750 - 651 E VANDALIA ST - LAURA SCHUTZE F/K/A LAURA SALYER AND BRIAN K SCHUTZE TO JEFFERY A AND ELIZABETH A THOMAN

$195,000 - 214 THOMAS TER - GREGORY OSWALD TO NICOLE G TAYLOR

GLEN CARBON

$208,000 - 2 SHINGLE OAKS DR - ROY HOGAN TO BAYRAM TATLICI

$310,000 - 5958 STATE ROUTE 162 - BRADLEY C SWARTZ TO JAMES C CONNELL II

$248,500 - 39 ALTA ST - KANDALL J FULTZ TO DANNY M MOODY

$190,000 - 21 JENNIFER DR - ANN VALDES F/K/A ANN M YENNE A/K/A ANNE M YENNE AND ERIC VALDES TO SCOTT STOLTZ

$217,000 - 48 JENNIFER DR - MARK FERRELL TO ANGELA Y ARIAS AND SUSAN E ST PIERRE

GODFREY

$125,000 - 802 TAYLOR AVE - STEVE GERARD TO COURTNEY MEGAN GLASSMEYER

GRANITE CITY

$79,000 - 2 CONCORD ST - HILARIO BELLO GOMEZ TO MARY MCHUGH

$147,000 - 5036 LAKEVIEW DR - MATTHEW BLAYLOCK TO HILARIO BELLO GOMEZ

$116,000 - 5149 BUENA ST - WISE CHOICE PROPERTIES INC TO JAMES G HALL JR

HAMEL

$263,000 - 22 BRIDLE CT - JACOB AND LORI WILLIAMS F/K/A LORI BADMAN TO MICHAEL W AND SARA B SCHWARZ

SOUTH ROXANA

$25,000 - 305 PENNSYLVANIA AVE - HPS GROUP LLC TO JEREMY HOSTO

TROY

$189,000 - 610 MEADOWLARK ST - GUY W AND SANDRA M PROFFER TO WARREN AND KATIE SLATER

WOOD RIVER

$98,900 - 346 VANPRETER AVE - JERRY MCCLAIN, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE MCLAIN FAMILY TRUST TO HUNTER SANFORD

$62,000 - 519 GEORGE ST - CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC TO LYLE SCOTT BRANNON AND LESA BRANNON