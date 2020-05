Madison County civil docket May 11-15

Monday, May 11

9:00 A.M.

BETTY J VOSS VS BARNEY J CLARENCE

17-L-1229, DUGAN

ANN NORRIS VS RANDAL GIBERSON

18-L-784, DUGAN

JENNIFER VAN WYK VS RICJARD BOATMAN JR

09-L-806, SMITH

Thursday, May 14

9:00 A.M.

ALLAN LEWIS ON BEHALF OF HIMSELF/ALL OTHERS SIMILARLY SITUATED VS CITY OF EDWARDSVILLE

11-L-1304, HARRISON

MATTHEW E CARTER VS CITY OF ALTON

11-L-1305, HARRISON

AMY KOPESKY ON BEHALF OF HERSELF/ALL OTHERS SIMILARLY SITUATED VS CITY OF COLLINSVILLE

11-L-1306, HARRISON

DAVID FUNKHOUSER VS CITY OF GRANITE CITY

11-L-1307, HARRISON

JUDITH GRIGG VS SHEILA FUDGE TRUSTEE OF THE ALVAREITA GILES TRUST

17-L-814, HARRISON

LAWANDA MCGLOWN VS GERALD CONNER

17-L-1700, HARRISON

Friday, May 15

9:00 A.M.

KELLY M VERFUTH

17-L-1242, RUTH

JACOB GAMBLE VS STATE FARM FIRE AND CASUALTY COMPANY

19-L-810, RUTH

SELONE WILLIAMS VS TAYLOR HANSEN

19-L-968, RUTH

REBECCA DRANNON VS TIFFANY L LASH

19-L-1103, RUTH

FELISHA FRIES VS ROCIO DESANTIAGO

19-L-1329, RUTH

GINA M KASSING INDIVIDUALLY AND AS NEXT FRIEND FOR LEVI KASSING VS RONALD CHRISTLIEB

20-L-05, RUTH

J T LONG VS VERN V HOY

20-L-84, RUTH

RSAS LLC VS REMINGTON PROPERTIES LLC

20-L-141, RUTH

10:30 A.M.

CONNIE YOUNG VS WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY LLC

19-L-1728, RUTH