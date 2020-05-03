Madison - St. Clair Record

Sunday, May 3, 2020

Case activity for Michele L. Llewelyn vs Commissioner of Social Security on May 1

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | May 3, 2020

General court 09

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Michele L. Llewelyn against Commissioner of Social Security on May 1.

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Michelle L. Llewellyn. (attachments: # 1 Summons, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(camp, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David D. Camp On Behalf Of Michelle L. Llewellyn (camp, David)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (camp, David)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Michelle L. Llewellyn. (camp, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00400 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 1.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News