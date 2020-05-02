Case activity for Westfield Insurance Company vs Charles Hal on April 30

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainstandon April 30.

'Complaint For Declaratory Judgment Against Charles Hall, Pepsi Midamerica Co. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4170005.), Filed By Westfield Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Exhibit D, # 5 Civil Cover Sheet)(syregelas, Peter)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Peter G. Syregelas On Behalf Of Westfield Insurance Company (syregelas, Peter)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00388 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 30.