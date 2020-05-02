Madison - St. Clair Record

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Case activity for Westfield Insurance Company vs Charles Hal on April 30

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | May 2, 2020

General court 09

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Westfield Insurance Company against Charles Hal and Pepsi Midamerica Co on April 30.

'Complaint For Declaratory Judgment Against Charles Hall, Pepsi Midamerica Co. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4170005.), Filed By Westfield Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Exhibit D, # 5 Civil Cover Sheet)(syregelas, Peter)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Peter G. Syregelas On Behalf Of Westfield Insurance Company (syregelas, Peter)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00388 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 30.

