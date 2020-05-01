Third Judicial Circuit Court extends COVID-19 precautions; Masks required to enter courthouse





The Third Judicial Circuit Court is extending its administrative orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic until June 1.

Chief Judge William Mudge issued a press released today extending the protective measures “in order to protect the health and safety of court patrons, staff, judges, and the public.”

Mudge wrote that any delay in criminal proceedings as a result of the order will not be attributable to either the state or the defendant for litigation purposes.

Additionally, anyone entering the circuit court is required to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering. Anyone who does not have a face covering is encouraged to conduct court business remotely via telephone, video conference or other electronic means.

The court has previously implemented precautions limiting operations and intensifying cleaning and disinfecting efforts to address the changing circumstances of the COVID-19 emergency.

All jury and non-jury trials in civil, criminal and traffic divisions have been postponed.

All arbitration, mediation, foreclosure matters and hearings have also been postponed.

Plenary and emergency orders of protection and plenary and emergency civil stalking no-contact orders have been extended. However, parties may seek emergency relief from those orders by filing a motion with the assigned judge. Hearings will be heard by the presiding judge at his or her discretion and conducted remotely.

The Third Judicial Circuit includes Madison and Bond Counties.