Thursday, April 30, 2020

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on April 22

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 22 in the suits below:

In Remy Suane against Heather Cecil, Rob Jefries and Warden Brookhart: 'Transferred To The The Southern District Of Illinois, Benton Division The Electronic Record. (td, ) [transferred From Illinois Northern On 4/23/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00369-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Deangela Maning against Samuel Morgan and YRC, Inc. : 'Complaint Against Samuel Morgan, Yrc, Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4165204.), Filed By Deangela Manning. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons, # 3 Summons)(sotiriou, Demetra)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00367 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

