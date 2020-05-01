Honeywell employee sues over lost wages while out sick with leukocytoclastic vasculitis

EDWARDSVILLE - An employee of an aerospace company claims he was denied wages owed during a period when he was unable to do his job due to illness.

Thomas Patterson, who was employed as a superintendent at the Honeywell facility in Metropolis, claims he was not paid his correct wages by the company between June 2016 and December 2016.

In a suit filed April 20 in Madison County Circuit Court, both Honeywell and a third party administrator, Cigna Insurance Company, are named as defendants. Honeywell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the suit, the plaintiff was diagnosed with leukocytoclastic vasculitis in June 2016. This condition caused him constant pain and swelling to the legs and feet, which was worsened by prolonged standing or sitting, the suit states.

Patterson alleges that under the employment contract, Honeywell agreed to pay compensation for periods of time during which he was unable to physically perform the duties. The agreement was under payroll, not benefits, according to the complaint.

Patterson is alleging a violation of the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act. He alleges the defendants failed to pay him what he was owed while he was still an employee of the company. Honeywell is accused of not paying the correct compensation under the employment agreement. Cigna, as a third party administrator of Honeywell's insurance policies, allegedly was guilty of tortuous interference with the contract by denying the short-term benefits, the suit states.

Patterson claims Honeywell breach of the terms of employment by paying the wages in the form of short term disability benefits.

As a result, Patterson claims he lost his wages for those months in 2016, according to the suit. He is seeking all wages owed, interest and damages.

The plaintiff is represented by Matthew Davis of Gallagher Davis in St. Louis.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0558