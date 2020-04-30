Denny's cook claims gender discrimination over pay

BENTON - A female cook at a Denny's restaurant claims she was paid less money than male employees due to gender discrimination.

Brenda Daniels filed suit April 23 against Sunrise Restaurant, doing business as Denny's in Glen Carbon, in the US District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. The defendant did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Daniels seeks damages under the Civil Rights Act and the Equal Pay Act.

According to the complaint, Daniels has been employed by the restaurant as a cook since 2014. She claims she was paid $11 an hour while male workers doing similar jobs received between $12 and $15.

The plaintiff first filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in October last year, but claims to have exhausted all federal administrative remedies.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff's "gender was a motivating factor in the discriminatory behavior."

"Defendant's outrageous and extreme behavior described herein was done intentionally or without regard to Plaintiff's rights under the law," the suit states.

Further, Daniels claims the defendant is liable for the actions of its managers.

"Defendant knew or should have known of the discriminatory behavior but failed to rectify the illegal activity," the complaint states.

The plaintiff, who is seeking actual and punitive damages, is represented by Michelle K. Faron of McMichael, Logan, Schaeffer, & Gilpin of KIrkwood, Mo.