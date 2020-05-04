Customer sues Argosy Casino over trip, fall

EDWARDSVILLE - A woman is suing an Alton casino after she allegedly tripped and fell.

Ada Yardley filed the suit April 23 in Madison County Circuit Court against Alton Casino, doing business as Argosy Casino Alton. Yardley claims employees of casino were negligent because the improperly managed the premises.

The Record was unable to contact the owners of the casino for comment.

Yardley claims she tripped on a raised area in the casino between carpeting and tiles on or about April 28, 2018.

The plaintiff alleges agents of the casino had a duty to operate and maintain the premises in a reasonably safe manner.

The suit states that the improper management of the casino led directly to her injuries. Further, the casino employees allowed a dangerous condition because of the lack of visibility and warning signs.

Yardley describes the situation as part of "a patter of poor maintenance," including but not limited to the uneven flooring.

The plaintiff claims she suffered extensive injuries to her body, including to the right and left wrists, ribs, right knee, right and left elbow, and rib cage.

Yardley claims she spent large sums of money for medical care and treatment, and is at increased risk of future injury.

Yardley, who is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, is represented by D. Jeffrey Ezra of Ezra and Associates in Collinsville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0581