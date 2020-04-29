Madison - St. Clair Record

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Case activity for Crystal M. Grater vs Commissioner of Social Security on April 27

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Apr 29, 2020

General court 08

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Crystal M. Grater against Commissioner of Social Security on April 27.

'Complaint Against Crystal M. Grater, Filed By Crystal M. Grater. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(camp, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David D. Camp On Behalf Of Crystal M. Grater (camp, David)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (camp, David)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Crystal M. Grater. (camp, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00376 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 27.

