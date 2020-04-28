NEAL GERBER & EISENBERG LLP: Neal Gerber Eisenberg Secures 10 Ranked Practice Groups and 16 Ranked Attorneys in Chambers USA 2020

Neal Gerber & Eisenberg LLP issued the following announcement on April 23.

Chambers USA announced its annual rankings for 2020, which include 10 Neal Gerber Eisenberg practice groups and 16 attorneys. Chambers & Partners, one of the world’s leading legal directories, conducts independent research that relies on feedback from industry leaders and clients to identify the top attorneys and law firms from around the world.

Neal Gerber Eisenberg is also proud to announce Angela Elbert, chair of the firm's Insurance Policyholder group, was elevated to Band 1 ranking in Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Policyholder. Joining the band rankings for 2020 are partners Douglas Ellis in Real Estate, and Jonathan Quinn in Litigation: General Commercial.

Neal Gerber Eisenberg continues its national recognition for Energy: Mining & Metals (Transactional) and is also ranked among the best in Illinois in the following practices areas:

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Policyholder

Intellectual Property

Labor & Employment

Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation

Litigation: General Commercial

Real Estate

Tax

The following 16 Neal Gerber Eisenberg attorneys were named as leaders in their field:

Scott J. Bakal – Tax

Jeffrey J. Bakker – Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation

H. Nicholas Berberian – Litigation: Securities

Jill B. Berkeley – Insurance: Dispute Resolution

Mark A. Berkoff – Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Howard L. Bernstein – Labor & Employment

John A. Biek – Tax: Controversy

Patricia S. Cain – Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation

Angela R. Elbert – Insurance: Dispute Resolution

Douglas M. Ellis – Real Estate

Michael B. Gray – Corporate/M&A: Private Equity

Michael G. Kelber – Intellectual Property

Douglas J. Lubelchek – Real Estate

Antony J. McShane – Intellectual Property

Jonathan S. Quinn – Litigation: General Commercial

David S. Stone – Corporate/M&A

As part of its research process, Chambers solicits feedback from firm clients. Comments received about Neal Gerber Eisenberg include:

"The team is prompt, thorough and highly strategic. They take the time to listen to our questions and concerns and always go the extra mile to ensure we receive the best representation possible."

"They are always accessible and responsive, going above and beyond in order to provide top-tier client service."

"The whole team has been impressive in its insight, expertise and ability to manage the complexity of our situation to quickly recommend clear paths forward."

"Neal Gerber Eisenberg is phenomenal - the main thing for me is the response time. They act like a business partner."

"The quality of its work is outstanding and its loyalty to our company has been greatly appreciated. It is uniformly competent, pragmatic and knowledgeable."

"They are thorough and have good understanding of how our company works and what our needs are."

"Their lawyers are well versed in their fields, and know who to direct matters to. The advice and quick turnarounds show that they are great as a team."

"They have a unique ability to balance business needs with legal protections."

"Their lawyers are thoughtful in their legal advice and strategy and really get to know me and my objectives."

"They’re an excellent firm. They’re very responsive to our needs and have the expertise."

"Their depth of knowledge is excellent."

