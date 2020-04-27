Madison - St. Clair Record

Monday, April 27, 2020

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on April 19

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Apr 27, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 19 in the suits below:

In Alveta Karen Hal against Lockheed Martin Corporation and Prudential Insurance Company of America:

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4163059.), Filed By Alvetta Karen Hall. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A Lmc Optional Dependent Life Coverage Insurance Policy)(davis, Matthew)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Matthew R. Davis On Behalf Of Alvetta Karen Hall (davis, Matthew)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00363 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

