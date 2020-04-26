Madison - St. Clair Record

Sunday, April 26, 2020

Case activity for Conie L. Snow vs Commissioner of Social Security on April 24

Filings

Apr 26, 2020

General court 02

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Conie L. Snow against Commissioner of Social Security on April 24.

'Complaint Seeking Judicial Review Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Connie L. Snow. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Ag, # 3 Summons Ogc, # 4 Summons Sdil)(de La Torre, Adriana)'

'Sealed Document Notice Of Personal Identifier By Connie L. Snow. (de La Torre, Adriana)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Connie L. Snow. (de La Torre, Adriana)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Adriana M. De La Torre On Behalf Of Connie L. Snow (de La Torre, Adriana)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00373 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 24.

