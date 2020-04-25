Madison - St. Clair Record

Court activity on March 30: Remy Suane vs Heather Cecil

Filings

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Remy Suane against Heather Cecil, Rob Jefries and Warden Brookhart on March 30: 'Order Second Amended General Order 20-0012 In Re: Coronavirus Covid-19 Public Emergency Signed By The Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer On March 30, 2020. All Open Cases Are Impacted By This Second Amended General Order. Amended General Order 20-0012, Entered On March 17, 2020, And General Order 20-0014, Entered On March 20, 2020, Are Vacated And Superseded By This Second Amended General. See Attached Order For Guidance. Signed By The Honorable Rebecca R. Pallmeyer On 3/30/2020. Mailed Notice. (ecw, ) [transferred From Illinois Northern On 4/23/2020.]'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00369-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 23.

