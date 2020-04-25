Madison - St. Clair Record

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Case activity for Remy Suane vs Heather Cecil on April 8

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Apr 25, 2020

Shutterstock 376319674

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Remy Suane against Heather Cecil, Rob Jefries and Warden Brookhart on April 8.

'Received Complaint And No Copies By Remy Suane; Exhibits. (attachments: # 1 Envelope Postmarked 03/24/2020). (ecw, ) [transferred From Illinois Northern On 4/23/2020.]'

'Prisoner Civil Cover Sheet. (ecw, ) [transferred From Illinois Northern On 4/23/2020.]'

'Application By Plaintiff Remy Suane For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis. (ecw, ) [transferred From Illinois Northern On 4/23/2020.]'

'Motion By Plaintiff Remy Suane For Attorney Representation. (ecw, ) [transferred From Illinois Northern On 4/23/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00369-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 23.

