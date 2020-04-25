Court activity on April 21: Remy Suane vs Heather Cecil

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainstandon April 21: 'Order : Plaintiff Remy Suane, A Prisoner Incarcerated At The Lawrence Correctional Center, Has Filed A Pro Se Lawsuit Under 42 U.s.c. Â§ 1983 Concerning That Facility's Handling Of His Mail. The Lawrence Correctional Center Is Located In Sumner, Illinois, Which Is In Lawrence County. Without Expressing Any Opinion About The Merits, The Court Finds That Venue Does Not Lie In This District As Lawrence County Is Located In The Southern District Of Illinois. See 28 U.s.c. Â§ 93(c). Thus, Venue Is Proper In That District. And, Given That Plaintiff's Allegations Involve Events At The Lawrence Correctional Center, That District Is Also The Most Convenient Forum For This Action. The Clerk Is Therefore Directed To Transfer This Case Forthwith To The Southern District Of Illinois, Benton Division. See 28 U.s.c. Â§ 1406(a). All Pending Motions On This Court's Docket Are Terminated. Civil Case Transferred. Signed By The Honorable John Z. Lee On 4/21/20. [for Further Details See Order].mailed Notice(ca, ) [transferred From Illinois Northern On 4/23/2020.]'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00369-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 23.