Court activity on April 22: Remy Suane vs Heather Cecil

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainstandon April 22: 'Transferred To The The Southern District Of Illinois, Benton Division The Electronic Record. (td, ) [transferred From Illinois Northern On 4/23/2020.]'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00369-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 23.