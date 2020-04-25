Madison - St. Clair Record

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Court activity on April 22: Remy Suane vs Heather Cecil

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Apr 25, 2020

General court 06

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Remy Suane against Heather Cecil, Rob Jefries and Warden Brookhart on April 22: 'Transferred To The The Southern District Of Illinois, Benton Division The Electronic Record. (td, ) [transferred From Illinois Northern On 4/23/2020.]'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00369-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 23.

