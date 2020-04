Madison County real estate Mar. 16-20

MARCH 16

ALTON

$175,000 - 2326 BRIARCLIFF DR - PATRICIA A PRULLAGE TO SARA C GRANT





$54,400 - 804 MAURICE ST - JEFFREY W AND KELLI S FLETCHER TO MARCUS P DOUGHERTY

$8,000 - 6506 ALPHA DR - ALICE D CLAYTON, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF ROBERT GLENN CLAYTON, DECEASED TO JENNIFER ANN BAER

$45,000 - 3238 OAKWOOD AVE - ALAN KINCADE TO ANDREW STILLE

COLLINSVILLE

$130,000 - 1503 W MAIN ST - MARIA BIGGERS F/K/A MARIA ZSOTER TO SIMON E CHILDERSON

$132,500 - 1005 OSTLE DR - MARY ANN ZABAWA, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF EDWARD J ZABAWA, DECEASED TO JUSTIN MOHON

$167,000 - 107 ST MARY DR - KENNETH D AND SHEILA Y ADAMS TO JEFFREY J STRINGER AND DAVID D CARTER

$133,500 - 507 CAMELOT DR - LISA A SHELTON, HEIR AT LAW OF MARY JANE DIXON TO ROBERT ELSTON

$155,000 - 3012 KEEBLER RD - J L SKINNER LLC TO JEFREY ALLEN JAENKE AND DANA LYNN JAENKE

COTTAGE HILLS

$20,000 - 1438 9TH ST - ATG TRUST COMPANY UTA DATED JANUARY 24 2007 KNOWN AS TRUST NUMBER L007-003 TO ANNE M STEWARD

DORSEY

$4,050 - 4652 SEILER RD - NEIGHBORS CREDIT UNION TO BOBBY E HOSFELT JR

EDWARDSVILLE

$115,000 - 5085 SPRINGFIELD DR - JENA R WITSCHIE, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT J WITSCHIE, DECEASED TO EDMUND BLANKSON

$69,500 - 3701 N ARBOR LAKE DR - ARBOR LAKE DEVELOPMENT CO LLC TO MICHAEL ZAVAGLIA

GODFREY

$193,000 - 110 ROSEBUD LN - WILLIAM P ZAMBITO JR, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF GEOLEN C ZAMBITO, DECEASED TO TERENCE A GIBSON

GRANITE CITY

$20,000 - 4116 KASENBERG LN - DAVID B WHITE SR TO NICHOLAS D JACKSON

$112,000 - 1708 LINDELL BLVD - GARY GUBSER TO RICKY HOOPER

HAMEL

$200,000 - 10 BRIDLE CT - TONY L PERRY JR TO MARK BRUNNERT

TROY

$200,000 - 2202 FORMOSA RD - MILLER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC TO UNION REAL ESTATE LLC

$212,000 - 79 STONEBROOKE - EVELYN M SAUNDERS, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF RICHARD N SAUNDERS, DECEASED TO LEON E ROBINSON JR

$236,500 - 500 PIKE LN - JOSEPH A SCHARDAN TO NATHAN YOUNGMAN

$43,000 - 2862 STAUNTON RD - KATHY L POLETTI REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO JAMES THURMAN

MARCH 18

ALTON

$78,500 - 3406 FULLERTON AVE - RICHARD D AND JOHNNA C GIBBS TO MELISSA A WITCHER

$81,000 - 2515 ALFARETTA AVE - STEVEN R AND LINDSEY N NAYLOR TO BONITA J WOPP

$70,000 - 2204 MARQUETTE DR - AUGUST A WELLER, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE LOIS A WUELLNER TRUST TO ADAM C AND BRITTNEY N GEBBEN

EDWARDSVILLE

$84,000 - 7325 HEARTHSTONE BLVD - HEARTHSTONE DEVELOPMENT INC TO BREANNE AND ADAM LEACH

$125,000 - 113 FRANKLIN AVE - DOUGLAS SIMMS TO MARK AND MARY PORTER

GODFREY

$69,900 - 215 PINE RIDGE DR - CLIFFORD W DIAL AND PHYLLIS A DIAL REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO SAVANNA BISHOP

$80,000 - INGHAM LANE - ANGELA CAMP AND DANIEL M BEHRINGER AND JOHN F PHEIFER AND RAYMOND HUBER AND JOSEPH DUMEY TO ANTHONY R PFEIFFER

TROY

$53,641 - 314 MCLELLAND DR - VICKSBURG DEVELOPMENT INC TO WARRENS HOMES BUILDERS LLC

MARCH 19

ALTON

$295,000 - 100 SERENITY DR - GEORGE L AND MARY A HOBBS TO JARED AND ELIZABETH CLONINGER

$29,900 - 310 COURT ST - RANDALL B MALONE TO GIANT CITY PROPERTIES IV LLC

$95,000 - 8883 BLUERIDGE RD - PATRICK E JONES TO DAVID M CALLAHAN

$122,000 - 207 E 12TH ST - CATHERINE C LUCIANO, EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF PAULINE A RATHGEB, DECEASED TO ERIC ZIPPRICH

BETHALTO

$1,700,000 - 434 WEST BETHALTO - SLATER LITCHFIELD LP TO QUICK SERVICE REALCO LLC

$117,000 - 548 SHERIDAN ST - KENNETH D AND LORI L HERRIN TO TYLER R NIEMANN

$127,500 - 311 GARFIELD ST - JAMES AND KAYLA MERRITT TO FRED J WHITWORTH

COLLINSVILLE

$171,000 - 418 RIDGEMONT RD - MARTIN GEORGE BUB TO BRIDGET L DRESSEL

EAST ALTON

$138,000 - 344 RENO AVE - SHARON LYNN VAUGHN TO TIFFANY N WELBORN

$18,000 - FINCH DR - GLORIA A MATTHEWS DECLARATION OF TRUST TO BRANDON BROWN

$160,000 - 40 FOREST DR - TONY R BOWERS TO ROBERT A BLOTEVOGEL

EDWARDSVILLE

$4,453,300 - GATEWAY COMMERCE CENTER DR E - GATEWAY COMMERCE CENTER LLC TO GATEWAY LAND HOLDINGS LLC

GLEN CARBON

$10,000 - 150 EDWARDS ST - BBR PROPERTIES LLC TO REMINGTON PROPERTIES LLC

$190,000 - 31 HICKORY HILL LN - JONATHAN H HICKS TO JOSEPH E SKINNER

GRANITE CITY

$153,900 - 2628 REVERES RTE - REVERSE LAND TRUST TO JOSE HERNANDEZ

$38,500 - 1110 ALICE LN - NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-1 TO HAROLD PARKER

$99,000 - 2532 STATE ST - STEPHEN WILSON TO KRISTINA N MAYS

$50,000 - 2313 GRAND AVE - ASHLEY RAINWATER TO SARAH ANTOFF

$110,000 - 3101 ASH AVE - JORDAN CHILDERS TO DANIEL MOORE

$10,500 - 3016 MYRTLE AVE - HUD TO N J MEYERS, TRUSTEE OF SOUTHERN BOBCAT TRUST

$185,000 - 4300 NAMEOKI RD - SHARRON M RAMSEY F/K/A SHARRON M GHOLSON TO ILLINOIS MARION PARTNERS LP

MARCH 20

ALTON

$51,500 - 3306 LEROY AVE - BRANDIE WEST TO KE'ONTAY HOLMES

COLLINSVILLE

$187,500 - 322 VANDALIA ST - DERRICK M AND BRITTNEY J WOOD TO MALLORY S FREEMAN AND LEONETTE A FREEMAN-RUNG

$165,000 - 312 S COMBS AVE - JAMES C CONNELL II AND EMILY E CONNELL TO CHRISTIAN PECK AND DANA MCCARTY

$92,000 - 701 ILLINOIS AVE - CHERYL HEEPKE TO MEGHAN DETERDING

$81,500 - 513 VICTORY DR - KATHLEEN TAYLOR TO JOHN FRAWLEY

EDWARDSVILLE

$157,125 - 840 WILSON DR - JOANNE C WEILER, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF WILLIAM J WEILER, DECEASED TO KERRI SHELLENBERG AND VALERIE EDWARDS

GLEN CARBON

$60,471 - 3122 BILOXI DR - SAVANNAH CROSSING DEVELOPMENT INC TO CARRINGTON CUSTOM HOMES INC

$58,000 - 217 FOUNTAINS DR - THE FOUNTAINS OF SUNSET LLC TO CARRINGTON CUSTOM HOMES INC

GRANITE CITY

$13,000 - 2127 DEWEY - TIMOTHY R BARNES TO DEONICIO ARGUELLES

$22,500 - 2433 STATE ST - NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR COOPER TO EQUITY & HELP INC AS TRUSTEE OF THE 243STA040 TRUST

$60,000 - 2609 MADISON AVE - GILMORE PROPERTIES AND INVESTMENTS LIMITED TO EMILY RENEE HARRISON

$130,500 - 3047 CENTURY DR - ROBERT E WENTE JR TO TOMMY BARHAM II AND MELISSA BARHAM

$100,000 - 2037 STATE ST - BRIAN P VORCE TO MICHAEL E AND DEBRA D VORCE

HIGHLAND

$132,900 - 1110 HELVETIA DR - CARRIE E FRANK AND BRENT KNEBEL TO ELIZABETH SCHWARTZ

$30,000 - 601 8TH ST - KYLE M SIMPSON TO JON AND DAWN RINDERER

$2,050,000 - 26 CHERRY LN - BRG NLD LLC TO RLP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

LIVINGSTON

$35,000 - 425 NICHOLLS ST - SHARON L HOFFMAN TO DAVID S HAMMOND

MADISON

$20,000 - WILLIAMS ST - BRANDON LEE HAYES AND ADAM MICHAEL KEEL TO S SHAFER EXCAVATING INC

TROY

$393,612 - 1542 SAGAPONAK LN - LAURIE HOMES INC AND NATHAN MCVICKER TO MATTHEW AND MEGHAN DITTMAN

$113,000 - 409 ORCHARD CT - DONNA J BINGHAM TO JAMES EDWARD SHEPARD AND SANDRA JEAN SHEPARD, TRUSTEES OF THE SHEPARD FAMILY LIVING TRUST

WOOD RIVER

$148,000 - 676 MILDRED AVE - WILLIAM GREENLEE TO MICHAEL A BECKMAN

$240,000 - 110 SHAWNEE - ANGELA EDWARDS TO HANNAH G SETTLE