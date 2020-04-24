U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on April 16

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 16 in the suits below:

In Timothy Le Gentry against Kathlen Hawk and USA:

'Petition For Writ Of Mandamus, Filed By Timothy Lee Gentry(amv)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-360-jpg. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 4/16/2020. (attachments: # 1 Motion For Ifp)(amv)'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff Gentry To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff Gentry On 4/16/20. Consent Due By 5/7/2020 (amv)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00360-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Anita Weatherspon and Lonie Weatherspon against United States of America:

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4161793.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Affidavit)(bartholomew, Joseph)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Anita Weatherspoon. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-361-gcs. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 5/7/2020 (trb)'

'Notice Of Action Re 1 Complaint Filed By Anita Weatherspoon, Lonnie Weatherspoon. The Civil Cover Sheet Was Not Filed As An Attachment To The Complaint As Instructed. The Civil Cover Sheet Must Be Filed Using The Event Found Under Civil > Other Documents > Exhibit And Linked Back To The Complaint Docket Entry. See Local Rule 83.1(f). In All Cases Filed In, Removed To, Or Transferred To This Court, All Attorneys, Including Government Attorneys, Shall File A Written Entry Of Appearance Before Addressing The Court. Attorney Bartholomew Does Not Have A Notice Of Appearance On File In This Case. (trb)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00361-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.