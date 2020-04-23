U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on April 15

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 15 in the suits below:

In Alfredo Chavez Garcia against Chad Wolf, Damon Acuf, Mathew T. Albience and Robert Guadian:

'Emergency Petition For Writ Of Habeas Corpus Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. Â§ 2241 And Complaint For Injunctive Relief ( Filing Fee $ 5 Receipt Number 0754-4161270.), Filed By Alfredo Chavez Garcia. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Exhibit D, # 5 Exhibit E, # 6 Civil Cover Sheet, # 7 Summons - Damon Acuff, # 8 Summons - Matthew T. Albence, # 9 Summons - Chad Wolf, # 10 Summons-Robert Guadian)(mattson, Eric)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Eric S. Mattson On Behalf Of Alfredo Chavez Garcia (mattson, Eric)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00357 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Patricia Kenedy against JAI Yogeshwar Lodging, LLC:

'Complaint Against Jai Yogeshwar Lodging, Llc ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4160941.), Filed By Patricia Kennedy. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(corkill, Kimberly)'

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

'Notice Of Appearance By Kimberly A. Corkill On Behalf Of Patricia Kennedy (corkill, Kimberly)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Patricia Kennedy. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-355-rjd. Consent Due By 5/6/2020. (rah)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (corkill, Kimberly)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00355-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Patricia Kenedy against Drury Development Corporation:

'Stricken Complaint Against Jai Yogehwar Lodging, Llc ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4160926.), Filed By Patricia Kennedy. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(corkill, Kimberly) Modified On 4/15/2020 (amv).'

'Stricken Notice Of Appearance By Kimberly A. Corkill On Behalf Of Patricia Kennedy (corkill, Kimberly)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Kimberly A. Corkill On Behalf Of Patricia Kennedy (corkill, Kimberly)'

'Notice Striking Electronically Filed Documents Striking 2 Notice Of Appearance Filed By Patricia Kennedy. Document Has Been Refiled Correctly By Fler. (amv)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice Striking Electronically Filed Documents Striking 1 Complaint Filed By Patricia Kennedy. Incorrect Defendant Jai Yogehwar Lodging, Llc Added. Filer Shall Refile Document Against The Correct Defendant. (amv)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Complaint Against Drury Development Corporation ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4161202.), Filed By Patricia Kennedy.(corkill, Kimberly)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00354 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Depositors Insurance Company against Thomas Kely:

'Complaint For Declaratory Judgment Against Thomas Kelly ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4160867.), Filed By Depositors Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet Attachment, # 3 Summons Attachment)(watters, Russell)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Depositors Insurance Company. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 3:20-cv-353-mab. Consent Due By 5/6/2020 (kls3)'

'Notice Of Action See Local Rule 83.1(f). In All Cases Filed In, Removed To, Or Transferred To This Court, All Attorneys, Including Government Attorneys, Shall File A Written Entry Of Appearance Before Addressing The Court. Attorney Watters Does Not Have A Notice Of Appearance On File In This Case. (kls3)'

'Notice Of Action And Regarding Filing. The Civil Cover Sheet Submitted Is Not Electronically Signed. See Section 2, Page 2.1 Of User's Manual. In Addition, The Civil Cover Sheet And Summons Submitted Are Fillable Documents. Fillable Documents Should Be Converted To Non-fillable Pdf Documents Before Filing On Cm/Ecf. E-filer Is Instructed To Re-file The Electronically Signed Civil Cover Sheet. (kls3)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Russell F. Watters On Behalf Of Depositors Insurance Company (watters, Russell)'

'Supplement By Depositors Insurance Company. Supplement To 1 Complaint, Civil Cover Sheet. (watters, Russell)'

'Supplement By Depositors Insurance Company. Supplement To 1 Complaint, Summons. (watters, Russell)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00353-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.