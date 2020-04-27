Former Flint Law Firm paralegal alleges discrimination

BENTON - A former paralegal at Flint Law Firm alleges the firm wrongfully terminated her.

Bobbie Jones claims she was discriminated against by Flint Law Firm when her employment was terminated in August 2018.

Jones, a former asbestos litigation paralegal, filed suit April 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois alleging violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The plaintiff, who worked out of the defendant's Edwardsville office, is seeking damages and reinstatement to her position. The Flint Law Firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the suit, Jones was hired as a paralegal in April 2014. Her rate of pay was $23.50 an hour while she also received medical insurance and other benefits.

"Plaintiff suffers from low back pain, sciatica, migraines, psoriatic arthritis, fibromyalgia, depression, sleep apnea, hidradenitis suppurativa, and insomnia," the suit states.

The law firm knew she "suffered from these serious medical conditions," and Jones claims her supervisor indicated there was no problem with her taking time off for doctor appointments. Jones alleges her absences did not affect her ability to perform key functions of her job.

However, she claims firm partner Jacob Flint sent an e-mail reprimanding her for the absences.

Sometime around August 2017, the plaintiff requested intermittent FMLA leave, which was approved. However, a few weeks after filing the FMLA paperwork, Flint sent her an email assigning her different work duties while she was on FMLA. She allegedly became a back-up paralegal and her work station was moved to another location.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jones claims she asked if she could return to her previous position. She was told she could return to her position or an equivalent position if she was no longer on FMLA.

In May 2018, the defendant posted a job opening for an asbestos litigation paralegal. Then Jones' job was terminated in August, with the company stating that it was due to "reduction of workforce.”

"Employees who began working after Plaintiff were not subjected to the reduction in workforce," the suit claims.

The law firm is accused of violating the ADA by unlawfully terminating employment because of a disability. It is also accused of violating the FMLA.

Plaintiff is represented by Michelle K. Faron of McMichael, Logan, Schaeffer, & Gilpin of KIrkwood.