Law Library, Self-Help Center continue offering services remotely

While Madison County's courts remain mostly closed to the public, Chief Judge William Mudge and Circuit Clerk Mark von Nida remind citizens that the Law Library and Legal Self-Help Center are still available remotely.

In a recent announcement, Mudge said the law library and help center services are available remotely following the closure of the buildings on March 20.

"Since that time, staff have gone remote, providing answers to basic legal questions and directing patrons to appropriate resources by telephone or email," Mudge said.

The Law Library and Self-Help center can be reached on 618-296-4900 and by email at lawlibrary@co.madison.il.us.

In addition to reaching the Library by telephone or email, many of the court forms and general information, including all administrative orders issued by the Court related to COVID-19, can be found online.

"Illinois Legal Aid Online continues to provide general legal information and has recently introduced information related to legal issues and the pandemic," the chief judge said.

In accordance with an order by the Illinois Supreme Court, the Madison County Circuit Court is not expected to begin returning to a normal schedule until May 23, or later if that order is extended.

All civil, criminal and traffic matters, including trials and status hearings, are suspended while the coronavirus crisis continues. This is also the case for all juvenile cases except shelter and detention hearings. Bail hearings are continuing via video.

Orders of protection and no-stalking orders have been extended, though emergency relief petitions are being heard via video or telephone at the judge's discretion. Civil filings are still being made electronically.