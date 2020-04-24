Madison County Recorder's Office continues its work remotely, reminds citizens remote notarization allowed

As the stay-at-home order in Illinois is extended through the end of May, Madison County Recorder Amy Meyer has introduced further measures to serve the public while maximizing safety during the Covid-19 crisis.

"Understanding the essential function our office provides and the need to continue our operations, we have changed our operations with the goal of continuing our services to the public while limiting exposure of the virus to our patrons and staff," Meyer said in a statement.

Many of the services provided by the Recorder's Office had already been adjusted so they could be done remotely prior to the shutdown prompted by the spread of Covid-19, or coronavirus.



Meyer

"Fortunately, many of the services provided by the Recorder’s Office can be provided without direct in-person contact," Meyer added.

The changes made include a requirement that all recording must be mailed or electronically filed. No member of the public has been allowed at the office in-person since March.

People are able to record documents with this office via an e-recording process or by mail.

"We are very proud of the essential functions of our office and are committed to continuing the recording process and to serving you during this difficult time," Meyer said.

Meyer's office is also reminding citizens of the executive order signed by Gov. JB Pritzker that allows remote authorozation.

The order reads, "During the duration of the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation related to the outbreak of COVID-19, the requirement that a person must “appear before” a Notary Public...is satisfied if the Notary Public performs a remote notarization via two-way audio-video communication technology." This is provided that the Notary Public is physically within the state.