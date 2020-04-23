St. Clair County Circuit Clerk operates with limited staff during Covid-19 pandemic; Court filings continue at same pace





St. Clair County Circuit Clerk Kahalah Clay said that despite the closures prompted by the spread of Covid-19, court filings are continuing at the same pace as before the shut down.

"The St. Clair County Circuit Clerk’s Office remains open to continue to serve the Judiciary, the Bar and the community with essential services," Clay told the Record.

"There has not been a drop in the number of filings being processed by our office. Our dedicated staff has been working very hard to ensure that all filings are being processed and in a timely manner," she added.

Clay said the Covid-19, or coronavirus, crisis, has presented many challenges for the office and its staff.

"Out of concern for the health and well-being of both staff and the public, the Office has been and continues to work with a limited staff to maintain proper social distance and limit exposure to the coronavirus," Clay said.

"Maintaining efficiency in an office of considerable size that receives a large volume of filings, phone calls and window traffic daily has been a challenge," she added. "But, we understand the importance of the work that we do and we work hard every day with available staff to continue serving."

She said her working day has changed, including, like many others, attending remote meetings via Zoom or teleconferencing.

"Zoom meetings have been quite a change, but they allow for the work of the Courts to still get done and in a safe manner," Clay said.

Despite the challenges, Clay remains positive.

"The corona virus has presented many challenges, concerns and issues for each of us," she said. "This pandemic has required everyone from all walks of life to come together and partner to make it through. And, we will make it through, together."