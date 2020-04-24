Patient alleges injuries following visits to Glen Carbon dentist

EDWARDSVILLE - A dental patient is claiming she suffered permanent injuries following a series of visits to her dentist.

Penny Skuza filed a lawsuit April. 9 against Aspen Dental Management and Dr. Alex Wajtyna and in Madison County Circuit Court.

Skuza alleges she went to the Glen Carbon clinic on various dates between February 2018 and May 2019. She was under the care of the clinic for a crown procedure, implants, and root canal work.

According to the complaint, the company failed to provide clinical guidance, policy or a system for its dental practitioner. The complaint also alleges the defendants failed to refer her for corrective surgery.

Skuza alleges the dentist failed to diagnose, treat or prescribe medication for an abscess. She also claims a root canal should have been carried out and a bridge was not properly placed.

The plaintiff claims she has suffered serious and permanent damage, that she has lost large sums of money from her occupation, and a permanent loss of earnings. She claims to have spent a lot of money of medical expenses, and will continue to do so.

Skuza, who is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, is represented by Robert P. Marcus of The Gori Law Firm in Edwardsville.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0517