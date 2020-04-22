Sivia Law inspires community with 30 Days of Kindness





Sivia Law in Edwardsville is inspiring positivity within the community through its 30 Days of Kindness initiative through the end of April.

The firm has come up with 30 activities that inspire kindness and encourage people to “step out of their comfort zone in order to put a smile on someone else’s face” while complying with social distancing and health guidelines.

“Sometimes people just need a little nudge in the right direction to act on behalf of their kind thoughts. We wanted to be a catalyst for people to take kind action,” attorney Todd Sivia stated in a press release.

The idea behind 30 Days of Kindness is "April showers (of kindness) bring May flowers."

The acts of kindness encourage people to participate in things such as sending someone flowers, FaceTime a family member, post an inspirational quote, thank an essential worker, and send someone a card.

On day 15 of 30 Days of Kindness, Sivia Law encouraged people to “send someone pizza.”

Sivia Law partnered with Dominoes and sent 200 pizzas to healthcare workers at nursing homes in the community.

“We are happy to make these donations, partnered with you, under our Feed the Need program,” Dominos Regional Manager Jennifer Prante stated. “Glad we had the opportunity to work together.”

“We really wanted to support a segment of essential workers that mean so much to the elderly community, and the community at large,” Sivia stated. “It is an unusual time for all, but together we will make it through, community is everything!”

Several local nursing homes posted messages on social media expressing gratitude for the act of kindness.

“Stillwater received a special act of kindness today. Sivia Law bought our employees lunch to show their support during COVID-19. Our employees work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our residents, so some pizza is a great way to brighten their day and lift their spirits! Thank you again for your kindness and support!,” Stillwater Senior Living wrote in a Facebook post.

“Big Shout Out! Thank You to Todd Sivia & Sivia Law Firm for providing our Team with Pizza today. How thoughtful & we appreciate it very much,” Morningside of Godfrey wrote on Facebook.

“Big thanks to Sivia Law for donating lunch to our team today!” read a Facebook post by Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto. “Amazing to see so much kindness from our surrounding communities.”

In another act of kindness Sivia Law decorated Easter-themed signs to hang on residents’ doors at a local nursing home. They also donated markers for the residents to write notes of hope.

“See a need – Fill a need,” Candice Flowers wrote in a Facebook post.

“This has been such a huge uplifting gift for all of us!!!” the post continued.

Sivia Law asks anyone who participates in 30 Days of Kindness to share their experiences and photos on social media, tag Sivia Law, and use a number of corresponding hashtags - #spreadkindness, #aprilshowersofkindness, #mayflowers, and #aprilshowers.