Panera Bread denies employee was terminated due to disability



Berry and Zinilita

The Edwardsville Panera Bread restaurant denies liability in a former employee’s suit alleging he was wrongfully terminated.

In its April 3 answer to the complaint in federal court, Panera argues that plaintiff Alex Longos failed to exhaust all mandatory administrative requirements prior to filing his complaint.

The defendant also argues that Longos was terminated for appropriate reasons.

“The employment decision concerning plaintiff was based on legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons unrelated to plaintiff’s disability or perceived disability,” the answer states.

Longos filed his complaint March 2 in Madison County Circuit Court before Panera removed the case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In his complaint, the plaintiff alleges he began working at the Edwardsville restaurant in August 2019.He claims he was terminated from his job as a cashier on Oct. 9, 2019 because of a disability.

Longos alleges he had a good work record and received several compliments. He further claims the defendant knew of his disability, and discrimination was the “motivating factor” behind his termination.

As a result, the plaintiff alleges he has suffered professional embarrassment, public humiliation, emotional distress, loss of income, and loss of employment opportunities.

Longos claims that prior to filing his lawsuit, he exhausted all other remedies of redress, including filing a complaint with the Illinois Department of Human Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission. He alleges he was given a notice of his right to pursue his claim in court.

Longos seeks a judgment in his favor of more than $50,000.

He is represented by Angie Zinilieta of Wendler Law in Edwardsville.

Panera is represented by Thomas Berry Jr. of Jackson Lewis PC in St. Louis.