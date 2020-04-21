U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on April 13

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 13 in the suits below:

In Omar Galan Reyes against Chad Wolf, Damon Acof, Randy Kern, Robert Guardian and Wiliam Bar: 'Petition For Writ Of Habeas Corpus ( Filing Fee $ 5 Receipt Number 0754-4159252.), Filed By Omar Galan-reyes. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit Daca Approval, # 3 Exhibit Letters And Id's From Mother, Step-father, And Sister, # 4 Exhibit Court Documents From Will County, # 5 Exhibit Article About Covid-19 At Pulaski County Detention, # 6 Exhibit Pending Adjudications At Bia)(briskman, Jacob)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00345 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Westport Insurance Corporation against Baldree Insurance Company:

'Complaint For Declaratory Judgment Against Baldree Insurance Company ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4159303.), Filed By Westport Insurance Corporation. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A- 2016 Policy, # 2 Exhibit B- 2018-19 Policy, # 3 Exhibit C- 2019 Policy, # 4 Exhibit D- Original Underlying Complaint, # 5 Exhibit E- Executed Summons Upon Baldree, # 6 Exhibit F- Notice Of Claim, # 7 Exhibit G- Baldree 2018 App, # 8 Exhibit H-Executed 2019 Policy Application, # 9 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(conlon, Robert)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Robert P Conlon On Behalf Of Westport Insurance Corporation (conlon, Robert)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00346 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.