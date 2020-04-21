Madison - St. Clair Record

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on April 13

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Apr 21, 2020

General court 02

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 13 in the suits below:

In Omar Galan Reyes against Chad Wolf, Damon Acof, Randy Kern, Robert Guardian and Wiliam Bar: 'Petition For Writ Of Habeas Corpus ( Filing Fee $ 5 Receipt Number 0754-4159252.), Filed By Omar Galan-reyes. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit Daca Approval, # 3 Exhibit Letters And Id's From Mother, Step-father, And Sister, # 4 Exhibit Court Documents From Will County, # 5 Exhibit Article About Covid-19 At Pulaski County Detention, # 6 Exhibit Pending Adjudications At Bia)(briskman, Jacob)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00345 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Westport Insurance Corporation against Baldree Insurance Company:

'Complaint For Declaratory Judgment Against Baldree Insurance Company ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4159303.), Filed By Westport Insurance Corporation. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A- 2016 Policy, # 2 Exhibit B- 2018-19 Policy, # 3 Exhibit C- 2019 Policy, # 4 Exhibit D- Original Underlying Complaint, # 5 Exhibit E- Executed Summons Upon Baldree, # 6 Exhibit F- Notice Of Claim, # 7 Exhibit G- Baldree 2018 App, # 8 Exhibit H-Executed 2019 Policy Application, # 9 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(conlon, Robert)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Robert P Conlon On Behalf Of Westport Insurance Corporation (conlon, Robert)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00346 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News