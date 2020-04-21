FOLEY & LARDNER LLP: Telemedicine Legal Considerations

Foley and Lardner recently issued the following announcement.

Date: April 23, 2020

Foley Of Counsel Alan Einhorn, a member of Foley’s Health Care Industry Team, will be a speaker during a webinar hosted by the National Association of Medical Staff Services (NAMSS).

The webinar, taking place at 12 p.m. EST, is titled “Telemedicine Legal Considerations,” and Alan will be joined by Diane Meldi, Maureen Kozlowski, and Ty Bozkurt. The webinar will provide an overview of the benefits and considerations of credentialing by proxy as well as the originating site credentialing requirements, understand the Medical Staff Bylaw Considerations in order to implement credentialing by proxy, and showcase how the NAMSS-ATA Credentialing by Proxy Guide can act as a helpful resource for navigating the credentialing process for practitioners.

