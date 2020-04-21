PEPPER HAMILTON LLP: The Impact of Covid-19 on the Private Equity Community

Pepper Hamilton LLP recently issued the following announcement.
When: 4/21/2020
3:00-4:00 PM (ET) | 12:00-1:00 PM (PT)
Now more than ever, dealmakers seek guidance on how to best navigate our “current normal.” While many private equity groups collected valuable lessons from past downturns, this crisis looks and feels different — and therefore we need to act and react differently.
While the dealmaking community is not gathering in Vegas, we have put together a series of webinars featuring a seasoned group of professionals in the PE, investment banking, accounting, insurance and legal industries to provide insights into the current market and other key issues facing all of us.
Our first webinar in this series will provide an overview of what we are seeing in the marketplace regarding terms, valuation and activity.
Speakers:
Allyson Coyne, Managing Director and Chief Broking Officer, Aon M&A and Transaction Solutions
Bruce K. Fenton, Chair, Private Equity Practice Group, Pepper Hamilton LLP
Andrew Finkle, Partner, Marcum LLP Transaction Services Group
David Clark, Managing Director, Head of Financial Sponsors Group, Raymond James
Moderator:
Steve Hobman, General Partner, NewSpring Mezzanine
CPE credit available
Registration:
There is no cost to register.
