U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on April 10

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 10 in the suits below:

In Kaleb Moris against Arch Insurance Company a / k / a Arch Insurance Group, Inc. and WW Transport, Inc. :

'Notice Of Removal Joint Notice Of Removal From State Of Illinois In The Circuit Court Of The Third Judicial Circuit, Case Number 2020mr000243 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4158448), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit 1)(cutter, David)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Arch Insurance Company A/k/a Arch Insurance Group, Inc. Identifying Corporate Parent Arch Capital Group, Ltd., Other Affiliate Arch Reinsurance Company For Arch Insurance Company A/k/A Arch Insurance Group, Inc.. (cutter, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David F. Cutter On Behalf Of Arch Insurance Company A/k/A Arch Insurance Group, Inc. (cutter, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00344 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Patricia Kenedy against RS Inn of Collinsville, LLC: 'Complaint Against Rs Inn Of Collinsville, Llc ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4158442.), Filed By Patricia Kennedy. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(corkill, Kimberly)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00343 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.