Madison County real estate Mar. 9-13

MARCH 9

ALTON

$75,000 - 3836 DAVID LN - CYNTHIA M WHITE AND ROBERT D BUTLER JR, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS HEIRS AND BENEFICIARIES UNDER THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ROBERT D BUTLER, DECEASED TO JOEL AND PAUL WITT





$12,500 - 1916 JERSEY ST - ROBERT J FLYE TO JAKE JUNIOR GOHEEN

$116,600 - 6500 WENZEL RD - HUD TO RICHARD P CULLEN II

BETHALTO

$55,000 - 4400 WILD FLOWER RD - CHARLES F PELAN TO BRADLEY A GRUEN

COTTAGE HILLS

$14,000 - 168 MAPLE ST - GAZMEND RUSHITI TO DESTAN ALIV

EAST ALTON

$95,000 - 417 VALLEYVIEW DR - FANNIE MAE TO EMILY A FOLSOM

EDWARDSVILLE

$45,000 - 213 GRAND RAPIDS LN - GRAND VIEW HILLS LAD LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

$45,000 - 217 GRAND RAPIDS LN - GRAND VIEW HILLS LAD LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

$219,900 - 566 CLOVER DR - TRISHA MARTIN TO JACOB D HOLMES

GLEN CARBON

$135,000 - 184 S MAIN ST - LARRY L JONES AND DIANE S JONES JOINT TENANCY TRUST TO PREMIER AV HOLDINGS LLC

GODFREY

$125,000 - 4709 VILLAGE DR - BONNIE D GAUNTT, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF ROBERT N GAUNTT, DECEASED TO ADDIE TUETKEN AND DANIEL L HARPOLE

GRANITE CITY

$59,600 - 1949 SAINT CLAIR AVE - NR DEED LLC TO JESSE A GLASS

$25,000 - 1323 EDWARDSVILLE RD - LUKEN INVESTMENT CO TO DAWN STURGEON

$100 - 2016 MANLEY AVE - WELLS FARGO BANK NA TO HUD

$82,000 - 2228 DAWN PL - CARMEN T SMITH, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF LARRY A SMITH, DECEASED TO MICHAEL T PAGE

HIGHLAND

$185,000 - 100 FIELD CROSSING DR - LINDOW PROPERTIES LLC TO KEVIN G DETMER

STAUNTON

$39,000 - 1004 WILLIAMSON AVE - CHRISTIE STREICHER TO LARRY W WALLACE

TROY

$295,000 - 1301 RUTLEDGE DR - JOSEPH PERRY BOYLE III AND SUSAN KAY BOYLE AS TRUSTEES OF THE BOYLE LIVING TRUST TO JESSA KUHN

$142,000 - 410 ACKERMAN PL - VICKY L AND JAMIE ANDREWS TO DIANE BOWLER

MARCH 10

ALTON

$267,500 - 8414 PARADISE KEY - JUSTIN R MATHENIA TO JENNIFER A LINK

COLLINSVILLE

$160,000 - 725 TROY RD - BRENDA J AND JOSE L MORALES TO CHARLES MALLETT

$120,000 - 404 SAINT LOUIS RD - LARRY D AND VICKI M RUELCKE TO CITY OF COLLINSVILLE

$12,700 - 804 SAINT LOUIS RD - IAN BAUER TO ISHOLA OJELADE

$155,000 - 200 WINDRIDGE DR - BYRON AND MARTHA HEAPE TO KATHY D COX

$197,500 - 20 FAIRLANE DR - JAROD AND SAMANTHA BURDESS TO BENJAMIN S BARTH AND AUDREY A DEWES

EAST ALTON

$150,000 - 820 AMHERST DR - BILLIE D SEATON TO HALEY R SNOW

$147,500 - 305 BOWMAN AVE - I3 INVESTMENTS LLC TO SUN NATION ILLINOIS LLC

EDWARDSVILLE

$255,000 - 1349 BISCAY DR - RCC RENTALS LLC TO TRISHA MARTIN

$173,900 - 4 ROBIN CT - PATRICIA J LANNING, TRUSTEE OF THE LANNING FAMILY REAL ESTATE PRESERVATION TRUST TO TIMOTHY LANNING

GLEN CARBON

$220,000 - 33 GINGER LAKE DR SOUTH - THERSIA SWEET TO BEVERLY F AND MORGAN SCROGGINS AND MELISSA MOSS

GODFREY

$85,000 - 621 SAINT ANTHONY DR - CYNTHIA A SEVER, AS INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS L FISHER, DECEASED TO JAMES HAVIS JR

GRANITE CITY

$91,000 - 3317 WABASH AVE - VICKI L SIMPSON TO CANDIS GILMORE

$118,000 - 38 GEORGETOWN DR - KRISTIN M FANNING TO BLAISE J WALKER

HIGHLAND

$105,000 - 9 SALINE DR - LINDA S MCREAKEN TO JONATHAN FULLER

$214,900 - 80 ARBOR CREST DR - LINDOW CONTRACTING INC TO BRENTON AND KRISTINA KUTZ

MARINE

$104,000 - 107 S WINDMILL ST - ETHEL ROBIN REECE TO TRENT NOELTNER

ST JACOB

$40,000 - 408 E 2ND ST - KOLLEEN CLARK AS EXECUTOR TO JOSEPH CONDOMITTI

SOUTH ROXANA

$42,000 - 1201 MAIN ST - ROGER L AND FRANCES K BEASLEY TO JUNE M CARPENTER

TROY

$154,900 - 212 RED BIRD ST - KAYLA R MORGAN TO MORGAN P CHANDLER

WOOD RIVER

$105,000 - 1425 BRUSHEY GROVE AVE - GARY L DEPEW TO NATHAN DEPEW

MARCH 11

COLLINSVILLE

$62,500 - 1507 FRANKLIN AVE - WELLS FARGO BANK NA TO MATTHEW ROBERT HARRELSON

GODFREY

$92,000 - 614 BIG ARCH - GOLDEN REEF TRUST TO TERRY AND CHAD BAUER

MARINE

$21,000 - 120 N NEBRASKA ST - RICHARD M MEADOWS TO JAMES FICKERT

STAUNTON

$85,000 - 820 WILLIAMSON AVE - CALEB J CAUDLE TO AMANDA R MILLER

WOOD RIVER

$750 - 752 RICE ST - HUD TO WARREN WATSON

MARCH 12

ALTON

$25,000 - 4840 SEMINARY RD - SEMINARY ROAD LLC TO DEER POINTE FINANCE COMPANY

$132,000 - 831 LOGAN ST - BRANDON AND AMBER G OWEN TO WESLEY E GRIGAITIS AND MARLENA UDDEN

BETHALTO

$102,000 - 339 LOGAN ST - APRIL D MYERS AND THOMAS ALLEN SPURGEON, HEIRS OF THOMAS A SPURGEON AND LINDA S SPURGEON, BOTH DECEASED TO WILLIAM G BATES

COLLINSVILLE

$5,500 - 425 N CENTER ST - SCOTT E WOOD TO SPRING GRUMMEL

$165,000 - 2200 VANDALIA ST - CENTERPOINTE CHURCH A/K/A LAST CALL CHURCH TO SAFETY TRAINING CENTER LLC

$115,500 - 186 SUMNER BLVD - PATSY R ADAMS TO LAUREN MARLINGHAUS

$275,000 - 683 W COUNTRY LN - TRUVETT WILFORK F/K/A TRUVETT MCMURRAY SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF ANTHONY S WILFORD, DECEASED TO JOHN KOCHANSKI

DORSEY

$62,800 - 559 SEILER RD - CRAIG L EDEN, SURVIVING SPOUSE TO PAIGE L HANKS

EDWARDSVILLE

$20,000 - LAUREL ST - ROGER BUCHTA, EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF LOIS BUCHTA LADD, DECEASED TO A RYAN JUMPER

$169,000 - 223 NORTH KANSAS ST - EDWARDSVILLE COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 7 TO DAVID AND SUSAN YOUNG

GLEN CARBON

$16,399 - 49 PEARL DR - GLEN KEVIN M AND EMMA J KENNEDY TO WH RECOVERY LLC

$192,500 - 100 BAYHILL BLVD - SARAH DICE TO DANA RIECHMANN

GRANITE CITY

$130,000 - 2625 JASON DR - JOHN HAUG JR TO TAYLOR HAGNAUER-BRAUNAGEL AND KEVIN MUNRO

$127,500 - 2015 DELMAR AVE - RANDALL K AND MICHELLE L WHITE TO SCOTT A BUENGER AND ELIZABETH A ECK BUENGER

$32,500 - 1068 SAINT THOMAS RD - HILDA M CORRADO TO HIGH TEK PROPERTIES LLC

$92,500 - 2629 NORTHBRIDGE CT - HUD TO CHRISTOPHER E MOULDON

HIGHLAND

$26,500 - 3434 FAIRWAY DR - REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST OF PATRICK K JAKEL TO JASON A ZAPPIA TRUST

$343,000 - 23 WILLOW CREEK DR - MANDY Z AND LEWIS J EYRICH TO JOSHUA R AND JUDI D ASMUS

$99,000 - 1513 OAK ST - TIMOTHY A SCHNEIDER TO JARED ZELLIN

$330,000 - 3 DORSETT LN - DANA AND TRACI RIECHMANN TO TRENT AND MARGARET WORKMAN

MARINE

$100,000 - 126 OREGON ST - MATTHEW B AND KRISTINA M KOHL TO BRIEANNA NOEL LUEBBERS

ST JACOB

$175,000 - 312 OLYVIA DR - BRANDIE BENNETT TO JOSEPH E AND MARKIE RINCKER

$482,541 - UNKNOWN RD - SOUTHERN REGION INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC TO POCAHONTAS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

TROY

$410,000 - 555 BERKSHIRE DR - ERIC C AND KAREN L HASSENPLUG TO RONALD AND KATHERINE HAHN LIVING TRUST

MARCH 13

ALTON

$29,000 - 206 MATHER ST - GEORGE W LOVELESS TO WESLEY DUGAN

$95,000 - 1712 STATE ST - DANIEL AND ELIZABETH MORELLI TO JUSTIN R MAYHEW

$20,000 - 2620 DENNY AVE - HOWARD D KULENKAMP, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF ALMA G KULENKAMP, DECEASED TO DAVID CAMPBELL

$35,000 - 301 MADISON AVE - HAROLD WATKINS TO TOBI G BURGARD

BETHALTO

$45,000 - 306 WINONA ST - ANDREW E GOWIN TO BRUECKNER PROPERTIES LLC

COLLINSVILLE

$86,900 - 328 E PARK AVE - ELIZABETH HUFFMAN TO JAMES DOTHAGER

$65,000 - 714 ILLINOIS AVE - WILLIAM A AND ROZANNE M HUNTER TO AMANDA C HOLCOMB

EAST ALTON

$532,000 - 117 HENRY ST - 3 RIVERS GROUP LLC TO ROCKY FORK PROPERTIES LLC

EDWARDSVILLE

$55,000 - 411 WARREN ST - KRISTIN KERN TO K14 INVESTMENTS LLC

$10,150,000 - 7108 MARINE RD - CEDARHURST MEMORY CARE OF EDWARDSVILLE LLC TO ARHC CHEVLIL01 LLC

$700,000 - 3836 BOULDER DR - REBECCA L GASKILL REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO SUZANNE V AND PETER HUDDLE

GLEN CARBON

$135,500 - 145 RIDGEMOOR DR - NICHOLAS L AND PENNY J CERETTO TO TREVOR J CORNETT

GODFREY

$89,900 - 107 SAINT THOMAS DR - TOD PROPERTIES INC TO MARJORIE CULBREATH

$175,000 - 728 RAMONA PL - MARY M CRUTCHER DECLARATION OF TRUST TO SHAWN K LINTZ

MARYVILLE

$45,00 - 1828 APPLETON CT - REMINGTON PLACE LLC TO LERCH AND MUSEC INC

$160,000 - 826 ROBERT DR - JEREMY R CLARK AND KATHRYN CLARK A/K/A KATY CLARK F/K/A KATY GILLEN TO JESSICA L WEISSERT

TROY

$175,000 - 908 CARLA DR - JAMES CLANTON III AND STEPHANIE CLANTON F/K/A STEPHANIE MCKNIGHT TO SCOTT A AND SUZANNE M FULLER

$341,009 - 8040 RADCLIFFE PL - HARTMANN HOMES LLC TO SAMANTHA L AND JOSEPH W TITCHENAL

$135,000 - 209 MEADOW DR - ROBERT BARRETT TO BRANDON T AND SAMANTHA L NUNN

WORDEN

$219,000 - 8575 SCHIEN RD - MICHELLE AND THOMAS KECK TO WESLEY H AND ALYCE KEESLER