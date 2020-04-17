Madison - St. Clair Record

Friday, April 17, 2020

Case activity for Alfredo Chavez Garcia vs Chad Wolf on April 15

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Apr 17, 2020

General court 03

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Alfredo Chavez Garcia against Chad Wolf, Damon Acuf, Mathew T. Albience and Robert Guadian on April 15.

'Emergency Petition For Writ Of Habeas Corpus Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. Â§ 2241 And Complaint For Injunctive Relief ( Filing Fee $ 5 Receipt Number 0754-4161270.), Filed By Alfredo Chavez Garcia. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Exhibit D, # 5 Exhibit E, # 6 Civil Cover Sheet, # 7 Summons - Damon Acuff, # 8 Summons - Matthew T. Albence, # 9 Summons - Chad Wolf, # 10 Summons-Robert Guadian)(mattson, Eric)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Eric S. Mattson On Behalf Of Alfredo Chavez Garcia (mattson, Eric)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00357 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 15.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News