Case activity for Alfredo Chavez Garcia vs Chad Wolf on April 15

'Emergency Petition For Writ Of Habeas Corpus Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. Â§ 2241 And Complaint For Injunctive Relief ( Filing Fee $ 5 Receipt Number 0754-4161270.), Filed By Alfredo Chavez Garcia. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Exhibit D, # 5 Exhibit E, # 6 Civil Cover Sheet, # 7 Summons - Damon Acuff, # 8 Summons - Matthew T. Albence, # 9 Summons - Chad Wolf, # 10 Summons-Robert Guadian)(mattson, Eric)'
'Notice Of Appearance By Eric S. Mattson On Behalf Of Alfredo Chavez Garcia (mattson, Eric)'
Case number 3:20-cv-00357 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 15.