Case activity for Depositors Insurance Company vs Thomas Kely on April 15

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston April 15.

'Complaint For Declaratory Judgment Against Thomas Kelly ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4160867.), Filed By Depositors Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet Attachment, # 3 Summons Attachment)(watters, Russell)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Depositors Insurance Company. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 3:20-cv-353-mab. Consent Due By 5/6/2020 (kls3)'

'Notice Of Action See Local Rule 83.1(f). In All Cases Filed In, Removed To, Or Transferred To This Court, All Attorneys, Including Government Attorneys, Shall File A Written Entry Of Appearance Before Addressing The Court. Attorney Watters Does Not Have A Notice Of Appearance On File In This Case. (kls3)'

'Notice Of Action And Regarding Filing. The Civil Cover Sheet Submitted Is Not Electronically Signed. See Section 2, Page 2.1 Of User's Manual. In Addition, The Civil Cover Sheet And Summons Submitted Are Fillable Documents. Fillable Documents Should Be Converted To Non-fillable Pdf Documents Before Filing On Cm/Ecf. E-filer Is Instructed To Re-file The Electronically Signed Civil Cover Sheet. (kls3)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Russell F. Watters On Behalf Of Depositors Insurance Company (watters, Russell)'

'Supplement By Depositors Insurance Company. Supplement To 1 Complaint, Civil Cover Sheet. (watters, Russell)'

'Supplement By Depositors Insurance Company. Supplement To 1 Complaint, Summons. (watters, Russell)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00353-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 15.