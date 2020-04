The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainstandon April 14: 'Emergency Petition For Writ Of Habeas Corpus Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. § 2241 And Complaint For Injunctive Relief ( Filing Fee $ 5 Receipt Number 0754-4160324.), Filed By Ana Gabriela Garcia Diaz. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A - Declaration Of Ana [anton] Garcia Diaz, # 2 Exhibit B - Affidavit Of Brie Williams, M.d., # 3 Exhibit C - Group Release Request, # 4 Exhibit D - Group Release Denial, # 5 Exhibit E - Declaration Of Darian Rodriguez Arce, # 6 Exhibit F-Declaration Of Clarixa Morazan, # 7 Civil Cover Sheet, # 8 Summons Damon Acuff, # 9 Summons Robert Guadian, # 10 Summons Matthew T. Albence, # 11 Summons Chad Wolf)(mattson, Eric)'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00352 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 14.