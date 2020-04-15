Child allegedly injured by 'exploding' basketball at Edwardsville restaurant

EDWARDSVILLE - The father of a child who was allegedly injured by an exploding basketball is suing the Edwardsville restaurant that gave the ball to the girl.

Garrick McFarland and his daughter have filed suit against the operators of the Culver's restaurant in Edwardsville.

The suit, filed April 3 in Madison County Circuit Court, claims the basketball was not properly inflated before it was given by the restaurant to the child as a gift.





McFarland claims that on April 10, 2018, he and his daughter went to the restaurant and received the basketball, which was inflated by staff.

The child was holding the basketball in her arms as the pair were in their vehicle when it "exploded." The explosion caused "severe and permanent injuries, both internally and externally," the suit states.

The plaintiffs allege that Coes Inc., the operators of the Edwardsville restaurant, failed to properly inflate the ball, failed to warn of the danger, and failed to train its employees.

Culver's Franchising is accused of providing the basketball to its franchisees, failing to advise on the proper inflation level, and failing to give proper training.

The plaintiffs, who are seeking more than $50,000 in damages, are represented by Bryan Drew of Dew Law Group of Benton.