The following cases categorized as "555 prison condition" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 7. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers Ardamis Darel Sims v. A. Hagard; A. Los; Christopher Brown; J. Smith; John R. Baldwin; Lt. Miler; Ms. Demsar; S. Mercier; Therapist Dan; Travis Bayler; Wexford Medical v. 3:20-cv-00335-NJR James P. Doran (defendant's attorney) Ronte Eskridge v. Doctor Shaw; Gohen Lambert; John Doe; Kim Johnson; Michaela Reynolds; Warden Denison; Wolard v. 3:20-cv-00338-NJR Christine G. McClimans; Jeremy C. Tyrrell; William D. Buchanan (defendant's attorneys)