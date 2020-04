The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainstandon April 13: 'Petition For Writ Of Habeas Corpus ( Filing Fee $ 5 Receipt Number 0754-4159252.), Filed By Omar Galan-reyes. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit Daca Approval, # 3 Exhibit Letters And Id's From Mother, Step-father, And Sister, # 4 Exhibit Court Documents From Will County, # 5 Exhibit Article About Covid-19 At Pulaski County Detention, # 6 Exhibit Pending Adjudications At Bia)(briskman, Jacob)'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00345 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 13.