Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Case activity for Westport Insurance Corporation vs Baldree Insurance Company on April 13

Filings

General court 03

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Westport Insurance Corporation against Baldree Insurance Company on April 13.

'Complaint For Declaratory Judgment Against Baldree Insurance Company ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4159303.), Filed By Westport Insurance Corporation. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A- 2016 Policy, # 2 Exhibit B- 2018-19 Policy, # 3 Exhibit C- 2019 Policy, # 4 Exhibit D- Original Underlying Complaint, # 5 Exhibit E- Executed Summons Upon Baldree, # 6 Exhibit F- Notice Of Claim, # 7 Exhibit G- Baldree 2018 App, # 8 Exhibit H-Executed 2019 Policy Application, # 9 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(conlon, Robert)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Robert P Conlon On Behalf Of Westport Insurance Corporation (conlon, Robert)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00346 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on April 13.

