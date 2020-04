The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 6 in the suits below:

In Bobie Jo Jones against Flint Law Firm:

'Complaint Against Flint Law Firm, Filed By Bobbie Jo Jones. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibit 1 Right To Sue, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 3 Summons Summons Request)(faron, Michelle)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Michelle K. Faron On Behalf Of Bobbie Jo Jones (faron, Michelle)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00333 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.