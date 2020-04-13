Madison - St. Clair Record

Monday, April 13, 2020

HOLLAND & KNIGHT: Political Law Compliance Challenges for HNW Clients

By Press release submission | Apr 13, 2020

File000704919536

Holland & Knight recently issued the following announcement.

Senior Counsel Andrew Emerson will speak at a webinar summarizing laws related to campaign finance, lobbying compliance and pay-to-play. With the upcoming November elections being deemed increasingly important, high-net-worth (HNW) individuals are making more contributions to campaigns and political organizations, potentially creating compliance challenges. Mr. Emerson's presentation will offer strategies for helping HNW clients navigate these challenges and ensure compliance with these laws.

Date: April 15, 2020

Original source can be found here.

Want to get notified whenever we write about Holland & Knight ?

Sign-up Next time we write about Holland & Knight, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

Holland & Knight