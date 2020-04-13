HOLLAND & KNIGHT: Political Law Compliance Challenges for HNW Clients

Holland & Knight recently issued the following announcement.

Senior Counsel Andrew Emerson will speak at a webinar summarizing laws related to campaign finance, lobbying compliance and pay-to-play. With the upcoming November elections being deemed increasingly important, high-net-worth (HNW) individuals are making more contributions to campaigns and political organizations, potentially creating compliance challenges. Mr. Emerson's presentation will offer strategies for helping HNW clients navigate these challenges and ensure compliance with these laws.

Date: April 15, 2020

