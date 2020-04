Holland & Knight recently issued the following announcement.

Financial Services Litigation Partner Warren Gluck will join a webinar titled "How Asset Recovery, Insolvency & Fraud Litigation Practitioners Can Adapt & Thrive In The COVID-19 Crisis."

The session will explore what the unprecedented humanitarian and economic crisis caused by COVID-19 means for high-value cross-border asset recovery, insolvency and fraud litigation specialists.

Date: April 15, 2020

