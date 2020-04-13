FAEGRE DRINKER BIDDLE & REATH LLP: Webinar Series - Franchisor Best Practices (April 13-16, 2020)

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP recently issued the following announcement.

Faegre Drinker partners Kerry Bundy, Heather Carson Perkins and Brian Schnell head a rotating cast of national legal and franchise thought leaders who will convene via webinar and provide a hard-hitting assessment of how COVID-19 is affecting the franchise industry—and what you can do to confront the challenges it presents.

We will host these virtual sessions to provide critical information specific to the franchise industry about the rapidly changing business and public health environment.

Date:

April 13 - 16, 2020

