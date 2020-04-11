U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on April 3

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 3 in the suits below:

In Leisure Properties, LLC against John Doe:

'Complaint Against John Doe ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4153799.), Filed By Leisure Properties, Llc. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet)(schuver, Mark)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Mark S. Schuver On Behalf Of Leisure Properties, Llc (schuver, Mark)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00332 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Gregory Conway against C / O John Doe, C / O Watson and Kimberly Ulrich:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Number 20-129-njr. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 4/2/2020. (tjk)'

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Gregory Conway.(tjk)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Gregory Conway. (tjk)'

'Order: On 4/3/2020, This Case Was Severed From Conway V. Baldwin, Et Al, Sdil Case No. 20-cv-129-njr. Plaintiff Should Be Aware Of The Consequences Of Proceeding With This Action. First, The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious, Fails To State A Claim On Which Relief May Be Granted, Or Seeks Monetary Relief Against A Defendant Who Is Immune From Such Relief. Second, Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $350.00 Filing Fee In This Case. Of Course, Plaintiff Can Also Opt Not To Proceed With This Action By Voluntarily Dismissing It, Thereby Avoiding The Risk Of A Strike And The Financial Burden Of An Additional Filing Fee. Plaintiff Should Carefully Consider These Points, Along With The Merits And Relative Importance Of This Lawsuit, In Deciding Whether To Proceed With It. Plaintiff Shall Have Until May 8, 2020 To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. If He Chooses To Go Forward, The Court Will Assess An Initial Partial Filing Fee (if Appropriate) And Screen The Complaint. On The Other Hand, If Plaintiff Opts To Voluntarily Dismiss The Case By The Deadline, He Will Not Have To Pay A Filing Fee, The Court Will Not Screen The Complaint, And The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice. Plaintiff Is Warned That If He Fails To Respond To This Order By The Deadline, He Will Be Obligated To Pay The Full Filing Fee And This Action Will Be Dismissed For Want Of Prosecution And/or For Failure To Comply With A Court Order. (action Due By 5/8/2020). Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 4/3/2020. (tjk)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00330-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Alex Longos against Panera, LLC:

'Notice Of Removal Defendant's Notice Of Removal From Third Judicial Circuit, Madison County, Illinois, Case Number 2020l000281 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4153549), Filed By Panera, Llc. (attachments: # 1 State Court Complaint Exhibit A, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet Exhibit B)(berry, Thomas)'

'Notice By Panera, Llc Re 1 Notice Of Removal, Defendant's Notice To Plaintiff Of Removal (berry, Thomas)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Alex Longos And Panera, Llc. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-331-mab. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 4/24/2020 (trb)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Thomas E. Berry, Jr On Behalf Of Panera, Llc (berry, Thomas)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Panera, Llc. (berry, Thomas)'

'Answer To Complaint By Panera, Llc.(berry, Thomas)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00331-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.