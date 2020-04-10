U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on April 2

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 2 in the suits below:

In Henry Alen White against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Henry Allen White. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Proposed Summons)(olinsky, Howard)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Henry Allen White. (olinsky, Howard)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Howard D. Olinsky On Behalf Of Henry Allen White (olinsky, Howard)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-326-jpg-Mab. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (ack)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00326-JPG-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Derick Brown against Christopher J. Holcman and Eaton Corporation:

'Notice Of Removal From Third Judicial Circuit Madison County Illinois, Case Number 2020l000051 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4152708), Filed By Eaton Corporation, Christopher J. Holcmann.(herring, Sean)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Sean Corey Herring On Behalf Of Eaton Corporation, Christopher J. Holcmann (herring, Sean)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00325 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Michael Selvie against Angela Crain, Dr. Ritz, Dr. Siddiqui, J. Trost, Nurse Practitioner Moldenhauer, Nurse Practitioner Zimmerman, V. Shah and Wexford Health Sources, Inc.:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Michael Selvie.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Michael Selvie. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-328-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 4/2/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 04/02/2020. Consent Due By 4/23/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00328-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Anthony Mrdjenovich against C / O James, Jane Doe 1, John Doe 1, John Doe 2, Menard Correctional Center, Menard Health Care Unit, N. Bebout and Sgt. Doeding:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Anthony Mrdjenovich.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Anthony Mrdjenovich. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-324-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 4/2/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 04/02/2020. Consent Due By 4/23/2020.(jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00324-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jon Maxton and Lisa Maxton against Novartis AG, Novartis Corporation, Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. , Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc. :

'Notice Of Removal From St. Clair County, Illinois, Case Number 20-l-0149, Filed By Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. (attachments: # 1 State Court Complaint, # 2 Exhibit, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet)(swartwout, Charles)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Charles J. Swartwout On Behalf Of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (swartwout, Charles)'

'Motion To Dismiss By Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Responses Due By 5/7/2020 (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Exhibit)(swartwout, Charles)'

'Answer To Complaint By Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.(swartwout, Charles)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. (swartwout, Charles)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00327 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In James Manier against Amish Country Farms, LLC and Mario Dalpra:

'Notice Of Removal From Frankliln County Circuit Court, Case Number 2020l8 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4152940), Filed By Amish Country Farms, Llc, Mario Dalpra. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(perryman, Ted)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Ted L. Perryman On Behalf Of Mario Dalpra (perryman, Ted)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Korissa M. Zickrick On Behalf Of Mario Dalpra (zickrick, Korissa)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By Mario Dalpra. (perryman, Ted)'

'Notice By Mario Dalpra Re 1 Notice Of Removal, To Plaintiff (perryman, Ted)'

'Stipulation For Removal By Mario Dalpra. (perryman, Ted)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Ted L. Perryman On Behalf Of Amish Country Farms, Llc (perryman, Ted)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Korissa M. Zickrick On Behalf Of Amish Country Farms, Llc (zickrick, Korissa)'

'Consent To Removal Byamish Country Farms, Llc. (perryman, Ted)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00329 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.