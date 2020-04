Madison County real estate Mar. 2-6

MARCH 2

ALTON

$108,000 - 2237 NORSIDE DR - WILLIE H SMITH TO DOROTHY B MORRISON

$20,000 - 2905 SANFORD AVE - US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR THE STRUCTURED ASSET INVESTMENT LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-3 TO CHRISTOPHER D AND KERI E KISER

$45,000 - 3200 DUCO ST - LUCAS T HELLRUNG TO LOIS SORRELLS

COLLINSVILLE

$43,000 - 1207 MCDONOUGH LAKESHORE RD - DEBORAH MOTZEL AND TERRY CROWELL TO SERGIO CARDENAS

$1,000 - 710 E CLAY ST - JOSEPH A AND DIANE AND THOMAS M BUCKMAN TO DHJ HOLDINGS LLC 3

EAST ALTON

$44,900 - 8214 CENTER ST - JAMES F AND SANDRA K YATES, HEIRS OF JAMES A YATES TO MICHAEL GOFORTH

EDWARDSVILLE

$125,000 - 8786 STATE ROUTE 143 - JOHN E SHANE TO THE MCLEAN LIVING TRUST

$232,000 - 8103 DONNA LN - GEORGE E PENCE, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE GEORGE E AND IONE K PENCE FAMILY TRUST TO MICHAEL J GREMER

$250,000 - 9 GLEN ED PROFESSIONAL PARK - THE JEFFREY T FIERSTEIN REVOCABLE INSURANCE TRUST TO ANDERSON REAL ESTATE LLC

GRANITE CITY

$41,500 - 2473 CENTER ST - MOO ENTERPRISES LLC TO HEARTLAND RENTAL PROPERTIES LLC

$50,000 - 36 OAKLAWN DR - JAMES H FREY JR TO NATALIE KAYICH

HAMEL

$185,000 - 391 N OLD US ROUTE 66 - LEONARD HARRIS, INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF KIRBY HARRIS, DECEASED TO DAVID P STEINMANN

LIVINGSTON

$90,000 - 682 MAPLE ST - HELEN KERN TO DEVEN JAMES HICKS

MARYVILLE

$400,000 - 113 STONEBRIDGE BLUFF DR - OSBORN HOMES INC TO KEVIN KEARNEY

TROY

$239,000 - 1427 MARTIN DR - JOSEPH DIROSA TO KENNETH THOMAS JACKSON

$131,000 - 1518 & 1522 TROY O'FALLON RD - PM OFFICE PARK LLC TO PENN BUILDERS LLC

WOOD RIVER

$36,925 - 215 10TH ST - HUD TO JAMES AND CHRISTINE VELLOFF

MARCH 3

ALTON

$23,550 - 2504 ELIZABETH ST - US BANK TRUST NA AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST TO EQUITY AND HELP INC AS TRUSTEE OF THE 250 ELI002 TRUST

$18,000 - 3410 OAK DR - TRAVIS R ZIMMERMAN TO ROBERT J FINN

$66,500 - 2309 BROWN ST - DONALD F CHRISTY TO AUTUMN RABIDEAU

$105,000 - 409 E 3RD ST - JOHN D BALDWIN TO BRYAN H BRYNILDSEN

$5,090 - 820 PARK DR - WELLS FARGO BANK NA TO TIKILA MARIE SEARLES

COLLINSVILLE

$165,000 - 102 MIDDLEGATE LN - ANDREW T WINTERS TO DEBORAH A AND GARY C HUGE

$202,500 - 70 OAKWOOD CT - KATHLEEN K BOHNET DECLARATION OF TRUST TO MICHELLE SNIDER

EAST ALTON

$45,000 - 481 SULLIVAN ST - RALPH O ASBURY BY HIS ATTORNEY-IN-FACT DOROTHY ASBURY AND DOROTHY ASBURY, INDIVIDUALLY TO ROBERT M AND KIMBERLY K MCLAIN

EDWARDSVILLE

$325,000 - 23 PINERIDGE CT - SUZANNE R NEVINS SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF DONALD J NEVINS, DECEASED TO CLAYTON J AND ELIZABETH MAXFIELD

$100,000 - 631 BRINKMAN ST - KURT T CONNELLY, AS SUCCESSOR TESTAMENTARY TRUSTEE UNDER THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF LENA ALICE GRAHAM, DECEASED TO PATRICIA WARREN

$110,000 - 1239 EMERSON AVE - ANDREA M AND ANDREW R PARKER TO TRAVIS AND TARA RABURN

$230,000 - 16 TIMBER MEADOWS PL - JOHN ROBERT J KELLER AND MELISSA J KELLER TO JULIE AND DANIEL FREE

GLEN CARBON

$247,500 - 5 COVERED BRIDGE LN - WILLIAM T PAULIC AND BARBARA L KAY TO EVAN B AND KRISTIN M FANNING

GRANITE CITY

$42,500 - 3264 CARLSON AVE - ANDREW POPOVSKY, SOLE HEIR AND DEVISEE OF LESKO POPOVSKY, DECEASED TO JOHN G BESWICK

HAMEL

$650,000 - 409 NORTH OLD US ROUTE 66 - DAVID P STEINMANN TO GEEDING PROPERTIES LLC

MARYVILLE

$274,000 - 1901 CRIMSON OAK DR - THOMAS L AND SYNDA S DURHAM TO JACKIE AND ROBERTA L HARRISON

TROY

$24,000 - 407 AVALON DR - BILLEIGH BARACKMAN TO GGB PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC

WORDEN

$150,000 - 8105 STAUNTON RD - BILLY E AND KIMBERLY A RUSSELL TO BILLY G RUSSELL

MARCH 4

ALTON

$133,900 - 548 E 9TH ST - BRENDA SUE MOSIER TO WENDY REYNOLDS

COLLINSVILLE

$242,800 - 121 RED PINE CT - RCC1 LLC TO CARLA LEVELING

$129,300 - 639 E MAIN ST - JAMES D ALTHOFF TO TONYA E ABNEY

EDWARDSVILLE

$111,000 - 513 W HIGH ST - MATTHEW BRANDMEYER TO JOHN HANSON

$93,000 - 3475 WHISTON LANE - HAWTHORNE HILLS DEVELOPMENT LLC TO DONALD CHAMBERLAIN

$55,000 - 2 SINGLETREE LN - PERESSIA DANDRIDGE AS TRUSTEE OF THE GLORIA DOUGLAS LIVING TRUST TO KIMBERLY S WARNER

GLEN CARBON

$328,000 - 123 KINGSBROOKE BLVD - NORMAN G PAST TO JOHN V BAILOT

$159,900 - 215 SMOLA WOODS CT - OSBORN HOMES INC TO KYLA A AND CARLY MOORE IDDINGS

$61,500 - 303 EDWARDS DR - MIKE GRAUL TO MUSEC HOMES INC

$64,900 - 158 S MAIN ST - FRANK MICHAEL GREENWALD BY JAMES JOSEPH GREENWALD, HIS AGENT TO LINDSEY N FOLSOM

$315,000 - 3034 ATLANTA DR - JACOB AND CHRISTINA SNYDER TO PATRICK AND LINDSAY FARMER

GODFREY

$53,700 - 200 MERCURY DR - FANNIE MAE TO JEFFREY BENSMAN

GRANITE CITY

$47,500 - 2136 ROBERT AVE - ASHLEY N MARTIN TO RICKY HARD

$22,000 - 2453 HODGES AVE - THE DONALD M CLARK AND ELSIE LC CLARK REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO HEARTLAND RENTAL PROPERTIES LLC

$14,000 - 2901 WASHINGTON AVE - JOHN BROYLES, EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES S DICKEY, DECEASED TO ANTONIO BAKER

$50,000 - 5504 MARYVILLE RD - THELMA C GREER, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF JAMES EDWARD GREER SR, DECEASED TO JAMES EDWARD GREER JR

HAMEL

$277,500 - 258 HAMEL AVE - ELITE HOMES INC TO FRANK EDWARD GILLE

$302,850 - 229 RANCHERO DR - SADDLEWOOD DEVELOPMENT INC TO JOHN YARBOROUGH

HIGHLAND

$52,500- 13025 BOESER RD - VA TO CHRISTOPHER S JANKOWSKI

WOOD RIVER

$35,000 - 117 AVALON ST - HUD TO DALE E KITSON

MARCH 5

ALTON

$134,800 - 701 BELLE ST APT 707BE - W A INC TO RANDALL LEE AND BEVERLY FAITH MANNING TRUST

$24,000 - 209 W 7TH ST - STEPHEN D AND BARBARA J BATCHELOR TO JAMES A AND CHRISTINE R VELLOFF

$23,250 - 715 RIDGE ST - 3 RIVERS GROUP LLC TO CHARLES CLARK

$19,500 - 207 W 7TH ST - STEPHEN D AND BARBARA J BATCHELOR TO BRENDAN M AND TIFFANY N HENRION

BETHALTO

$240,084 - 4819 ROCKY BRANCH RD - RICHARD A AND CANDACE K STUCKEY TO RICHARD G AND AMY M WARNKE

COLLINSVILLE

$141,000 - 115 CREEKSIDE DR - AMANDA K LIEDTKE F/K/A AMANDA J MILLER AND MICHAEL LIEDTKE TO KIMBERLY ANN LIZOTTE

$135,000 - 1045 CALIFORNIA AVE - EVELYN F STOPHER, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF RICHARD D STOPHER, DECEASED TO PETER M AND NORMA J ANSON

EAST ALTON

$85,000 - 150 W AIRLINE DR - ROGER M TALKINGTON TO DOROTHY A AND PATRICK J SHOPPELL

$154,000 - 568 CALIFORNIA AVE - LEON P AND TINA M ROGERS TO MARK AND CONNIE SLONE

EDWARDSVILLE

$47,500 - BARNETT DR - JOHN T MIKES TO BRANDON ROME

$139,000 - 1479 LADD AVE - SHAROL VOYLES, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF DONALD W VOYLES, DECEASED, BY DIANE SCHWAB, HER AGENT TO AMY KOPESKY

$230,000 - 510 JAIME LYNN CT - MICHAEL D AND LYNNETTE A BERG TO COLE AND MOLLY MALLINCKRODT

GODFREY

$55,000 - 903 W DELMAR AVE - JOSEPH L MANS REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO GERALD AND CAROLE SNYDERS, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE DUSTIN SNYDERS TRUST

$120,000 - 2704 RIDGEDALE DR - JAMES W HORNSEY, EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES E HORNSEY TO FREDERICK W HORNSEY SR AND SHEILA A HORNSEY

GRANITE CITY

$100,000 - 3313 COUNTRY PLACE LN - MARTIN J ECKHARD TO KEVIN MCGINNIS

$70,000 - 2309 BERN AVE - REMAINDERMAN OF LIFE ESTATE OF JESS AND LULA MESSINA, DECEASED TO KEITH L SAMPLER

$65,300 - 1629 MORO AVE - SHARON FEDORA TO BRADFORD C MORGAN

$148,000 - 2606 NORTHBRIDGE CT - TRAVIS D RICHARDSON TO MARCOS A AND ADRIANA MARIN MENDEZ

HAMEL

$116,500 - 20 MEYER AVE - JANET GRAPPERHAUS, GUARDIAN OF THE ESTATE AND PERSON OF BRENT D GRAPPERHAUS, A DISABLED ADULT TO MICHAEL K SECREST

HIGHLAND

$122,500 - 1415 13TH ST - DORA M BYXBE TO MATTHEW T ZOBRIST

$110,000 - 3 KAY DR - SEAN DONALD GAGEN TO LAURA NEAL

$45,000 - 220 SUPPIGER LN - ROBERT J LUITJOHAN TO BRAD KIRCHOFF

$46,500 - 251 CARTER RIDGE DR - METTLER DEVELOPMENT LLC TO MICHAEL AND JILL LAWSON

$180,000 - 9 PETITE CT - MARITA J RINGERING REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO GARY AND DOROTHY GRAVES

$242,500 - 12912 ANDREW DR - ANDREW E AND LAUREN J JANSEN TO LEE AND STEVEN PERRING

$173,000 - 13924 SAINT ROSE RD - SHAWN L AND NICOLE SIKES TO DAWN JONES

LIVINGSTON

$8,000 - 417 LIVINGSTON AVE - AMY COSTA TO FRED H TANNER JR AND CRYSTAL G TANNER

MARINE

$100 - 4048 YANN RD - PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES LLC TO VA

ROXANA

$61,000 - 206 MCCURDY ST - JARED CHILDRESS TO CORAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC

STAUNTON

$710,000 - 1 CROOKED CREEK RD - BLAINE BILYEU, TRUSTEE OF THE JEFFREY C METRICK REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO QEAA LLC

TROY

$239,900 - 61 CEDARBROOKE - JOSEPH M FRIEDERICH TO MICHAEL D AND LYNNETTE A BERG

$377,750 - 1232 CHALMERS DR - SHAWN M AND KAYLA HARTMANN TO MICHAEL AND AMANDA LIEDTKE

WOOD RIVER

$77,500 - 311 12ST ST - CYNTHIA ANN WELKER, EXECUTOR OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF JEFFREY L MEYER, DECEASED TO DANIELLE MOORE

$82,500 - OLD ST LOUIS RD - KIENSTRA ILLINOIS LLC TO CITY OF WOOD RIVER

WORDEN

$97,000 - 140 W BOND ST - BRANDON AND MEAGHAN MALHEREK TO LAUREN M MAY AND DAVID J KESSINGER

MARCH 6

ALTON

$4,000 - 3215 MAYFIELD AVE - SCOTT N LORCH TO AMANDA L COLLINS

$17,000 - 1111 RILEY - KEITH BROWN TO ROGER SMITH

BETHALTO

$25,800 - 228 GABRIELLE CIR - CHRISTOPHER L SCHMIDT TO C A JONES INC

$125,000 - 501 S WALNUT ST - MORADI PROPERTIES PARTNERSHIP TO SHELBY LEE

COLLINSVILLE

$115,000 - 123 LINWOOD DR - CHARLES S CLOIN JR TO JOSHUA CHERRY

$175,000 - 207 ROSEMARY DR - ARIEL AND ANGELA GARCIA TO TRACEY WALLACE HAMILTON

$110,000 - 327 GOETHE AVE - DANIEL CADAGIN TO LINDOW PROPERTIES LLC

$51,500 - 1228 CONSTANCE ST - JUSTIN L TIPTON TO WILLIAM R MORGAN

EAST ALTON

$249,900 - 100 HILL TOP LN - MICHAEL R CAMPBELL AND TERI L CAMPBELL F/K/A TERI L TOMLANOVICH TO MICHELLE R KECK

$202,500 - 1301 E EDWARDSVILLE RD - US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TO 3200 GODFREY ROAD LLC

EDWARDSVILLE

$249,000 - 1208 UNIVERSITY DR - SARAH E BRAWLE TO SUSAN B HENDERSON

$355,000 - 1 DONNA COURT - JASON E AND JOANNA M CHAPMAN TO JOSHUA T AND SARAH M LINN

$194,500 - 1422 GRAND AVE - WENDY FUCHS N/K/A WENDY H WEBER TO CORTNEY MCKINNEY

$70,000 - 3821 N ARBOR LAKE DR - ARBOR LAKE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LLC TO CHRISTOPHER BAILEY

$171,000 - 715 ROANOKE DR - DONALD E ABERT, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE UNDER THE JOYCE R ABERT DECLARATION OF TRUST TO MARY LYNN SCHEIBAL

$525,000 - FAR ST APT 50 - KAREN J WENTZ TO TYLER D SCHMITT

$212,000 - 621 THOMAS ST - HOWARD LYNN ALLRED TO AIDA R MOUSSALLI

GLEN CARBON

$261,000 - 800 GLEN CROSSING RD - CBH HOLDINGS LLC TO LISA COZART

GODFREY

$129,900 - 5013 RIVER AIRE DR S - DAVID A AND SHEILA R GALBREATH TO PHILIP CASTELLI

$131,600 - 1606 PARIS DR - THOMAS AND REBECCA L COWART TO MELISSA D AND BRIDGER E FALK

$209,000 - 7000 WESTWIND DR - DONALD R MCNEW TO BRENT MCGUIRE

GRANTIE CITY

$63,000 - 4050 LAKE DR - JON M PILCIC TO JAMES D HENRY

HARTFORD

$128,000 - 225 W 5TH ST - ELLEN MARIE TOWE AND ROGER DAVID STANTON TO DIANA AND MICHAEL THOMAS

$47,627 - 118 E 2ND ST - KIRSTEN M PERRY F/K/A KIRSTEN M CONNOR TO KENDRA MEYER

HIGHLAND

$160,000 - 804 WALNUT ST - KIM H BELL WINTER, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF RANDALL L WINTER, DECEASED TO ANTHONY ALBERT NELSON

MARYVILLE

$231,000 - 2254 AMBERLEIGH DR - KAY E BROWN TO ALEXANDER S HAWTHORNE

$79,000 - 404 N DONK AVE - WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF THE RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TRUST III TO ZACHARY C WHEELER

$184,500 - 6848 HAMPSHIRE CT - TONI KAY BOSSHART TO JESSE PEREZ

ST JACOB

$68,000 - 1807 MARINE RD - ROBERT M AND SHIRLEY F CERNY TO JAMES SMITH

TROY

$120,000 - 106 HENDERSON ST - TYLER ROCHE AND CALLIE ROCHE F/K/A CALLIE FUHRHOP TO BRIDGETTE L WILDERMAN

$193,000 - 913 LONG BRANCH RD - ADAM E AND COURTNEY A TRELOW TO ADAM KRIEGER

$190,000 - 9142 E MILL CREEK RD - NICHOLAS SOUDERS AND BRITTANY SOUDERS F/K/A BRITTANY SKIDIS TO DAVID G AND JESSICA DEAVER

WOOD RIVER

$90,700 - 835 E LORENA AVE - RACHEL A BERGTHOLDT TO CODY D SEIDLER

$103,500 - 548 10TH ST - SANDRA M VASILOFF TO TANYA CALLAHAN