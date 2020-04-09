U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on April 1

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 1 in the suits below:

In Marcy Sova and Mathew Sova against Defender Services, Inc. :

'Notice Of Removal From Jefferson County, Case Number 20-l-10 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4151569), Filed By Defender Services, Inc.,. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(cunningham, John)'

'Notice Of Appearance By John P. Cunningham On Behalf Of Defender Services, Inc., (cunningham, John)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By Defender Services, Inc.,. (cunningham, John)'

'Answer To Complaint With Affirmative Defenses By Defender Services, Inc.,.(cunningham, John)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Defender Services, Inc.,. (cunningham, John)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Denise E. Baker-seal On Behalf Of Defender Services, Inc., (baker-Seal, Denise)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Defender Services, Inc., Marcy Sova, Mathew Sova. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 3:20-cv-323-rjd. Refer To Civil/removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. Consent Due By 4/22/2020 (kls3)'

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

'Notice Regarding Filing: The Civil Cover Sheet Submitted Is A Fillable Document. Fillable Documents Should Be Converted To Non-fillable Pdf Documents Before Filing On Cm/Ecf. This Notice Is Sent For Informational Purposes Only. (kls3)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00323-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.